Russians Use Jet-Powered Drone For First Time With Payload Designed To Destroy Power Lines “Flash”
“Bad news. Today, the enemy used a special cumulative-cutting payload on a jet-powered UAV for the first time (KRSN),” Beskrestnov said.
The payload was specifically designed to destroy high-voltage transmission towers and steel bridge structures, the post reads.
The KRSN consists of a 40-kg main warhead and four impact modules.
“I think the enemy plans to attack important high-voltage power transmission lines,” Beskrestnov added.Read also: Russia increases its use of jet-powered drones eightfold in three months – Ihnat
As previously reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv.
Photo for illustrative purposes
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