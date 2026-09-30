Russians Use Jet-Powered Drone For First Time With Payload Designed To Destroy Power Lines “Flash”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing presidential freelance adviser Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov in a Telegram post.

“Bad news. Today, the enemy used a special cumulative-cutting payload on a jet-powered UAV for the first time (KRSN),” Beskrestnov said.

The payload was specifically designed to destroy high-voltage transmission towers and steel bridge structures, the post reads.

The KRSN consists of a 40-kg main warhead and four impact modules.

“I think the enemy plans to attack important high-voltage power transmission lines,” Beskrestnov added.

Russia increases its use of jet-powered drones eightfold in three months –

As previously reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv.

Photo for illustrative purposes