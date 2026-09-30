Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Kyiv And Three Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing NPC Ukrenergo in a Facebook post.

“Emergency restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible. The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation in the power system stabilizes,” the post reads.

Russian attacks onleaves three killed, injury toll rises to seven

As reported, there may be disruptions to water supply on upper floors in Kyiv if power is unavailable.