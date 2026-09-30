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Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Kyiv And Three Regions

Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Kyiv And Three Regions


2026-09-30 03:09:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing NPC Ukrenergo in a Facebook post.

“Emergency restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible. The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation in the power system stabilizes,” the post reads.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kyiv leaves three killed, injury toll rises to seven

As reported, there may be disruptions to water supply on upper floors in Kyiv if power is unavailable.

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