Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Kyiv And Three Regions
“Emergency restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible. The restrictions will be lifted as soon as the situation in the power system stabilizes,” the post reads.Read also: Russian attacks on Kyiv leaves three killed, injury toll rises to seven
As reported, there may be disruptions to water supply on upper floors in Kyiv if power is unavailable.
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