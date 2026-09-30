EU Supports Modernization Of Ukrainian Armed Forces Training Centers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The project envisages improving living conditions, developing comfortable infrastructure and upgrading existing facilities.

The project will be implemented under the auspices of the European External Action Service (EEAS), the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

The charitable foundation Come Back Alive will be responsible for implementing the project in close cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

The main focus will be on developing the infrastructure of Ukrainian Armed Forces training centers.

The goal is to create a modern training environment and the conditions necessary for high-quality military training.

“Modernized centers enable us to train military personnel based on real-world combat experience. We thank the European Union for its support and every partner country that has already joined or will join the project,” Deputy Defense Minister Liubov Halan said.

Training in Ukraine is as fundamental to defense as ammunition and equipment, because weapons are ineffective without trained personnel, she noted.

The project is being implemented at the initiative of the EU. All partner countries may contribute to its funding, while Denmark serves as the fund administrator.

EU to extend EUMAMmission for Ukrainian military for two years

The Ukrainian and Danish defense ministries previously signed a Letter of Intent on implementing a project to modernize one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' training centers. Under the agreement, Denmark allocated about €33 million for training infrastructure, living and sanitary facilities, equipment and drones for training Ukrainian defenders.

As previously reported by Ukrinform,EU member states agreed to extend the EUMAM Ukraine mission to train Ukrainian military personnel for another two years.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense