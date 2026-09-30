Emergency Power Outages Canceled In Kyiv, Replaced With Scheduled Blackouts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing DTEK Group's Telegram post.

“NPC Ukrenergo issued the relevant order,” the company said.

The outage schedules are available via the chatbot, on the websit or in the Kyiv Digital app.

Read also: [Ground Public Transport Suspended in Two Kyiv Districts Due to Power Outages]

As previously reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages were introduced in parts of Kyiv city, as well as Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.