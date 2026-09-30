Zelensky Discusses Plans For Fourth Season Of Operation Vivaldi With Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram pos by the President.

“At the command post of the 3rd Army Corps, I met with the soldiers carrying out Operation Vivaldi. It is a serious operation that is important in many ways for our defense as a whole and in Donbas in particular. Today, we discussed plans for the fourth season of active operations,” he said.

Zelensky recalled that during the three seasons of the operation, the Defense Forces thwarted Russian plans to break through to the rear of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban agglomeration and stabilized the situation in this section of the front. In particular, more than 5,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded, while another 250 were taken prisoner prisoner and added to Ukraine's prisoner exchange pool.

Operation: Ukrainian forces use ground robots to lay 400 m of minefields in two nights

“Replacing our soldiers with ground robotic systems wherever possible is a very promising area right now. During Vivaldi, this particular element made it possible to accomplish a great deal,” the President emphasized.

He added that he spoke with commanders of the units directly involved in the operation, and that the meeting also focused in detail on their needs, including artillery and military pay.

“We will scale this up so that, as often as possible, the most dangerous tasks on the front are performed by a drone instead of a soldier,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President also presented the soldiers with state awards and thanked them for defending Ukraine and for their service.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the 3rd Army Corps completed the third season of Operation Vivaldi by liberating Nove, Ridkodub and Katerynivka and restoring control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka. During the offensive operations, the corps regained control of 176 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

Photo credit: Presidential Office