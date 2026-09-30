Flamingo Leaves Russia With No Safe Rear Area -- Firepoint CEO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) FirePoint CEO Iryna Terekh said this on the sidelines of the defense and space summit organized by Euronews in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

According to the company's CEO, Flamingo missiles have already demonstrated their effectiveness in striking critical facilities on Russian territory.

“One of Flamingo's most successful missions in terms of destroying space-related facilities was the significant disruption of Russia's Rassvet space program. Sometimes sanctions have to be kinetic, and that is exactly what Flamingo can provide,” Terekh emphasized.

She explained that the weapon is specifically designed to strike heavily protected enemy infrastructure located far from the border.

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“Flamingo is very well suited for extremely challenging missions when you have heavily protected Soviet-era reinforced-concrete plants located far from Ukraine's border. Russia needs to understand: it no longer has a deep rear area where it can hide elements of its war machine. And that is exactly what Flamingo provides,” the FirePoint CEO said.

Terekh also noted that missile production is being continuously ramped up and that the missiles were designed from the outset with the need for mass production in mind.

“We are constantly working to increase production of both drones and missiles. We need to understand that 600–700 interceptor missiles a year will not change the situation. We live in a world where the threat will only increase, and we need to be talking about thousands and thousands of missiles. Flamingo and our other products were designed from the outset to have the capacity to produce thousands of units per year,” she emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform citing FirePoint CEO Iryna Terekh, the first combat test of the Freyja anti-ballistic interceptor is scheduled for mid-2027.

Photo: screenshot from video