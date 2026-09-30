Russian Glide-Bomb Strike On Sumy Leaves Six Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by the Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in the Sumy region.

Private houses and apartment buildings in the city were damaged in the enemy strike. Hits were recorded at three locations. At one of them, the roof of a residential building caught fire, with the flames threatening to spread, the post says.

Rescuers suspended operations due to the possibility of a double-tap strike. Eventually, State Emergency Service specialists extinguished all fires, provided the necessary assistance to residents, and surveyed the area.

Community rescue officers also worked at the sites of the attacks.

Acting Sumy Mayor and Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar said in Telegram that the invaders struck the Sumy community using six glide bombs. Hits were recorded in Sumy's Kovpakivskyi district and in the Pishchanskyi starosta district.

“As a result of the strikes, municipal infrastructure, private houses, and a civilian industrial enterprise were damaged,” Kobzar said.

Russians attack shopping center in, Sumy region - media

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 29, Russian forces dropped four guided glide bombs on central Sumy, hitting a school building and residential areas. Two people were reported killed and nine injured.