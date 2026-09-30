Czech General: Aggressor Must Fear Price Of Continuing War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lieutenant General Radek Hasala, head of the Military Office of the President of the Czech Republic, expressed this view in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The fact that Ukraine has temporarily lost part of its territory does not change the fact that it has not allowed the Russian regime to prevail and destroy Ukrainian sovereignty. On the contrary, Ukraine is perfectly achieving its strategic goal-the defense of its statehood-and is thus prevailing,” stated the Czech general, comparing what is currently unfolding in Ukraine to“a clash between the blunt Russian Goliath and the Ukrainian David.”

Hasala is convinced that Ukraine is writing one of the greatest stories in human history. It is demonstrating impressive technical achievements, but what matters most is the will to be free.

According to him, Europe has not seen such rapid changes in the operational environment as those taking place in Ukraine for 80 years. It is striking how Ukraine, despite having fewer troops, is able to stand up to an army that Russia itself called the second strongest in the world. The way Ukraine is defending itself is admirable, but we should not underestimate the Russian army and its military-industrial complex. Hasala continued his comparison of Russia to Goliath, noting that Goliath has been shaken but has not yet fallen.

Therefore, the military expert noted, there are currently no signs that the war will end through military means, so diplomatic efforts are needed-a combination of these two approaches is required. Even if the negotiations taking place in recent days have not made any substantial progress, it is important that they are happening, according to Hasala.

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“Everything must happen, as they say, hand in hand. If you are not strong enough militarily, diplomacy will struggle to achieve the successes and goals it has set for itself. The aggressor must fear the price it will have to pay for continuing its aggression. And it will not fear diplomats, but rather military capabilities. Only then will diplomacy have a truly solid foundation that will bring peace,” the general emphasized.

As reported, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Ukraine's long-range strikes deep into Russian territory are helping to bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to negotiations on ending the war.