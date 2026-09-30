Woman Shot Dead In Peshawar Over Refusal To Set Wedding Date

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: A 22-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a man after she refused to set a date for their marriage in Sethi Town, within the jurisdiction of Pahari Pura Police Station in Peshawar.

According to police, the woman was leaving her home with her maternal uncle, brother and niece when the suspect, who was allegedly lying in wait along the way, opened direct fire at her with a pistol.

She sustained critical injuries in the attack and was being shifted to a hospital for medical treatment when she succumbed to her wounds on the way.

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The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Police said preliminary investigations suggested that the incident was triggered by the woman's refusal to set a date for the marriage, which allegedly enraged the suspect and led him to open fire.

A case has been registered, and police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.