Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Judge Exam: How Many Candidates Made The Cut?
According to the commission, the successful candidates include Saba Rasool from South Waziristan, Abdullah Noor from Bajaur, and Syed Zahid Hussain from Mardan.
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The results showed that 96% of candidates passed the Pashto paper, while the success rate was 81% in Criminal Law and 78% in Law of Evidence and Pleadings. In contrast, only 15% of candidates passed the English paper, while 85% failed to qualify.
According to the commission, a total of 3,097 candidates applied for the 105 posts, while 1,024 candidates appeared in the written examination.
The KP Public Service Commission has directed the successful candidates to submit the required documents by October 15, 2026.
Candidates may also apply for re-counting of their marks within 15 days of the announcement of the results by paying a fee of Rs500 per paper.
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