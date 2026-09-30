Jordan Holds 60 Days Of Petroleum Product Stocks - Energy Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has sufficient stocks of key petroleum products to cover around 60 days of consumption, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said.

The reserves include 90- and 95-octane gasoline, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel, the ministry said in a statement to Al Mamlaka.

The ministry also said that the Kingdom has liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity equivalent to approximately 38 days of consumption.

Jordan's energy sector operates under carefully developed plans aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supplies, the ministry said, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining energy security and continuity of supply.

The government has expanded storage capacity to maintain strategic reserves of petroleum products, helping strengthen the country's energy security and ensure supplies can be maintained during emergencies.

In August, Jordan began reassessing its crude oil and petroleum-product storage capabilities through a government tender aimed at developing a new strategy to expand storage facilities and strengthen the Kingdom's ability to respond to potential supply disruptions.

The initiative also seeks to identify investment and regional trade opportunities linked to the sector.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has invited bids for specialized technical services to assess and improve Jordan's oil and petroleum-product storage capabilities.

According to the tender documents, the project will evaluate the country's existing storage capacity, identify future requirements and explore strategic and commercial opportunities. The assessment is expected to form the basis of an integrated strategy for expanding oil and petroleum-product storage facilities in line with international best practices.

The project is part of Jordan's broader efforts to enhance the resilience of its energy system, Al Mamlaka said.

Besides securing reliable sources of supply, the Kingdom is seeking to strengthen storage capacity, improve risk management and capitalize on its geographic location as a potential regional logistics hub for the energy sector.