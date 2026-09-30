Maan Governor Inspects Public Works Directorate Winter Readiness
Maan, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Governor of Maan Khaled Al-Hajjaj on Wednesday inspected the Maan Public Works Directorate to review its preparations and emergency operational plans for the upcoming 2026/2027 winter season.
During the visit, Al-Hajjaj emphasized the need to execute contingency plans effectively, maintain high response levels, and proactively address high-risk locations to protect public safety and property during severe weather.
Head of the directorate, Omran Al-Bdour stated that the directorate has worked to resolve issues identified during the previous winter season, specifically targeting flood-prone hotspots and drainage infrastructure to handle heavy rainfall and torrential runoffs.
Al-Hajjaj commended the public works personnel and stressed the importance of continued maintenance, early intervention, and close inter-agency coordination to ensure rapid response capabilities throughout the winter.
//Petra// AF
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