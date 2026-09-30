Algerian Delegation Examines Jordan's Drug Registration And Oversight Systems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- A delegation from the National Agency for Pharmaceutical Products (ANPP), operating under Algeria's Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry, visited the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) on Wednesday to review the kingdom's regulatory framework for registering chemical and biological drugs, pharmacovigilance, and inspection standards.

JFDA Director-General Rana Obeidat stated that the administration has built extensive technical and regulatory expertise that aligns with current international developments. She noted that this experience has enabled the JFDA to act as a benchmark authority, exchanging knowledge with peer regulatory agencies across the region.

Obeidat added that the JFDA's knowledge-based institutional model has strengthened its standing as a trusted regulatory body. The system aligns national drug quality and safety standards with global requirements, facilitating international recognition, including membership in the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) and final-stage accreditation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The two-day visit features a training program delivered by experts from the JFDA's Drug Directorate. The sessions aim to familiarize the Algerian delegation, which includes technical specialists, with operational procedures for registering biological and chemical pharmaceuticals.

During the program, Drug Directorate Director Rana Malkawi presented an overview of the regulatory workflow across various departments, technical protocols, digital transformation projects, and continuous improvement initiatives. Additionally, Shatha Al-Quraan, head of the Chemical Drugs Section, outlined the registration procedures and expedited approval mechanisms for chemical pharmaceuticals.

//Petra// AF