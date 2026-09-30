Russia Extends Temporary Ban On Diesel And Marine Fuel Exports
Moscow, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The Russian government announced Wednesday it is extending the temporary ban imposed on exports of diesel and marine fuel until the end of October, in a step aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market and ensuring the needs of the Russian market are met.
The Russian Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement that the decision comes as part of measures taken to stabilize the domestic fuel market and ensure the availability of necessary supplies for consumers and economic sectors, as the government monitors production and inventory levels and demand for petroleum products.
//Petra// AF
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