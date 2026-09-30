Education Minister, Orange CEO Visit Zarqa School Under Digital Schools Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah and Orange Jordan CEO Philippe Mansour visited Sumaya Mixed Basic School in Zarqa governorate on Wednesday to inspect the implementation and impact of the "Digital Schools" program.

The initiative is executed through a partnership between Orange Jordan and the Madrasati (My School) Initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education's National Center for Curriculum Development and the Queen Rania Center for Education and Information Technology.

Mahafzah stated that the program highlights the integration of technology into classrooms and reflects a successful public-private partnership model. He noted that the initiative provides practical opportunities for students to acquire digital skills, pointing to the positive impact of the program's "Wiki Challenge" in encouraging students to create Arabic digital content.

Mansour affirmed Orange Jordan's commitment to advancing digital education and technology adoption in schools, emphasizing the company's collaboration with Madrasati to address local educational needs.

Madrasati Initiative Director Tala Sweis noted that tackling digital illiteracy has become as critical as foundational reading and mathematics skills, adding that the program aligns with the ministry's digital transformation goals.

Launched in September 2025, the initial phase of the program covers 10 public schools across governorates including Zarqa, Irbid, and Tafilah. The participating schools have been equipped with 15 digital educational kits containing 25 tablets each, along with 30 additional digital devices, including computers, projectors, routers, and Raspberry Pi kits.

The program serves over 3,100 students from first to sixth grade and 136 teachers. It incorporates digital learning content and the "Kotobi" platform, which offers more than 1,200 books to support Arabic and English literacy, critical thinking, and digital skills.

//Petra// AF