Canadoor Garage Doors Offers Comprehensive Garage Door Repair And Commercial Door Services Across Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews)"Proudly serving the community with a fleet built on reliability. When your garage door needs a professional fix, our expert team is already on the way."Canadoor Garage Doors provides residential, commercial, and industrial door solutions across Ontario. With locations in Barrie, Greater Sudbury, Orillia, Bolton, and Concord, the company offers garage door repair, residential garage door repair, commercial door repair, commercial door installation and replacement, industrial garage doors, high-speed doors, loading dock systems, operators, and a wide range of residential garage door styles.

BARRIE, ON - September 30, 2026 - Canadoor Garage Doors provides residential, commercial, and industrial door solutions across Ontario, offering services ranging from garage door repair and residential garage door repair to commercial and industrial door installation, replacement, and maintenance solutions.

With locations in Barrie, Greater Sudbury, Orillia, Bolton, and Toronto, Canadoor Garage Doors serves homeowners, businesses, retail properties, warehouses, and industrial facilities with a broad selection of door products and related services.

Garage Door Repair for Everyday Residential Needs

A garage door is used frequently, and even a relatively small component problem can affect the way the entire system operates. Broken springs, damaged cables, worn rollers, faulty openers, and track problems can all prevent a garage door from working as expected.

Canadoor Garage Doors provides garage door repair services for a range of residential garage door issues. Services include spring and cable repair, torsion spring repair, cable repair, roller repair, track repair, opener repair, and safety sensor repair.

The company also handles damaged panels, weather stripping, hinges, and rollers, helping homeowners address individual problems affecting their garage door systems.

Residential Garage Door Repair and Replacement

Canadoor Garage Doors provides residential garage door repair for homeowners who need assistance with damaged or malfunctioning garage door components. Repair services can cover springs and cables, openers, tracks, rollers, and safety sensors.

When repair is not the preferred option, homeowners can also explore garage door installation and replacement options. Available residential styles include carriage doors, glass doors, farmhouse doors, modern steel doors, traditional doors, and wood doors. Insulated garage doors are also available.

Garage Door Opener Services

The garage door opener plays an important role in the everyday operation of an automatic garage door. A malfunctioning opener can make it difficult or impossible to operate the door normally.

Canadoor Garage Doors provides opener repair, opener installation, and opener replacement services. The company also offers chain repair and other services involving garage door operating components.

Springs, Cables, Rollers, and Tracks

Garage door systems depend on multiple mechanical components working together. Springs and cables help support door movement, while rollers and tracks guide the door as it opens and closes.

Canadoor Garage Doors provides torsion spring repair, spring and cable repair, cable repair, roller repair, and track repair. The company also provides repairs for broken hinges, damaged weather stripping, and other garage door components.

Commercial Door Services for Ontario Businesses

Commercial properties can require door systems suited to different operating environments. Retail locations, industrial facilities, warehouses, and other businesses may use doors that experience frequent operation or serve specialized access requirements.

Canadoor Garage Doors provides commercial door repair, commercial door installation, and commercial door replacement. Its commercial offerings include rolling fire doors, industrial garage doors, sectional overhead doors, high-speed doors, operators, retail store doors, and automatic sliding doors.

Industrial Garage Doors and High-Speed Door Solutions

Industrial facilities often have specific access and operational requirements. Canadoor Garage Doors offers industrial garage doors and sectional overhead doors for commercial and industrial environments, along with operators and related services.

The company also provides high-speed doors for commercial and industrial applications where frequent opening and closing is part of normal operations.

Loading Dock Systems and Equipment

Loading docks are an important part of many commercial and industrial facilities. Canadoor Garage Doors provides loading dock systems along with dock levellers, dock seals, and dock shelters.

These products can be considered according to the configuration and operational requirements of a commercial or industrial facility.

Commercial Door Installation and Replacement

Businesses may need new doors when constructing a facility, renovating an existing property, or replacing an outdated or damaged system.

Canadoor Garage Doors provides commercial door installation and commercial door replacement services. Its selection includes commercial and industrial door solutions for different applications, including retail store doors, automatic sliding doors, industrial garage doors, and high-speed doors.

Serving Communities Across Ontario

Canadoor Garage Doors serves customers through multiple Ontario locations. Its locations include:



Barrie: 31 King St #6, Barrie, Ontario

Greater Sudbury: 598 Falconbridge Rd Unit 6, Greater Sudbury, Ontario

Orillia: 23 Progress Drive Unit 4, Orillia, Ontario

Bolton: 22 Simona Dr Unit 8, Bolton, Ontario Toronto: 41 Buttermill Ave., Concord, Ontario

These locations support the company's residential, commercial, and industrial door services across multiple Ontario communities.

One Provider for Multiple Door Requirements

Property owners can have different door needs depending on the type of building and how the space is used. A homeowner may need residential garage door repair, while a warehouse may require industrial garage doors or loading dock equipment.

Canadoor Garage Doors provides a broad range of services covering both residential and commercial applications. Residential services include garage door installation, repair, openers, springs, cables, rollers, tracks, panels, hinges, and weather stripping.

Commercial services include commercial door repair, commercial door installation, commercial door replacement, rolling fire doors, industrial garage doors, sectional overhead doors, high-speed doors, retail store doors, automatic sliding doors, operators, and loading dock systems.

About Canadoor Garage Doors

Canadoor Garage Doors provides residential, commercial, and industrial door products and services throughout Ontario. The company offers garage door repair, residential garage door repair, commercial door repair, garage door installation, commercial door installation and replacement, industrial garage doors, high-speed doors, loading dock systems, operators, retail store doors, and related door services.

With locations serving Barrie, Greater Sudbury, Orillia, Bolton, and Toronto, Canadoor Garage Doors provides door solutions for homeowners, businesses, retail properties, and industrial facilities.