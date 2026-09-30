Andrew (Drew) Scrymgeour Showcases Two Distinctive Waterfront Villas In Turks And Caicos

MENAFN - GetNews)"“At this end of the market, buyers are really buying position. What you cannot recreate is the land, the elevation, the frontage, the privacy or the relationship a property has with the water.” - Andrew (Drew) Scrymgeour. Villa Seacliff occupies the highest point of Ocean Point Drive in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, with 232 feet of direct ocean frontage and sweeping views across Taylor Bay. Represented by Christie's International Real Estate."Christie's International Real Estate agent Andrew (Drew) Scrymgeour highlights Villa Seacliff and Juan Del Mar, two distinctive waterfront properties in Providenciales, while expanding market intelligence and digital resources for buyers researching luxury real estate and property investment in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands - September 30, 2026 - Andrew (Drew) Scrymgeour, a real estate professional with Christie's International Real Estate in the Turks and Caicos Islands, is showcasing two distinctive waterfront residences currently available for sale in Providenciales: Villa Seacliff on Ocean Point Drive and Juan Del Mar on Chalk Sound.

The two properties represent very different opportunities within the Turks and Caicos luxury real estate market. Villa Seacliff is a substantial one-of-one oceanfront estate defined by elevation, privacy and 232 feet of direct ocean frontage. Juan Del Mar is a highly usable four-bedroom waterfront villa with direct access to Chalk Sound, a private pool and a configuration particularly well suited to second-home and vacation rental ownership.

For Scrymgeour, the contrast illustrates an important consideration for international buyers looking at real estate in Turks and Caicos: the best property decision is rarely determined by bedrooms and square footage alone.

“At this end of the market, buyers are really buying position,” said Scrymgeour.“You can renovate a house, change the furniture or redesign an interior. What you cannot recreate is the land beneath it, the elevation, the frontage, the privacy or the relationship a property has with the water. Those are the things I encourage buyers to look at first.”

Currently offered at US$5.95 million, Villa Seacliff is a six-bedroom, six-bathroom estate of approximately 7,200 square feet occupying the highest point of Ocean Point Drive. Set on approximately 0.69 acres, the property commands expansive views across Taylor Bay and the coastline beyond, with 232 feet of direct ocean frontage.

The estate has also undergone significant renovations and updates in recent months, including a refreshed furniture package, making it a must-see for buyers considering a true trophy property in the Turks and Caicos.

At the centre of Villa Seacliff is a dramatic open-plan living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and traditional Caribbean louvered doors and windows that open the residence to the prevailing breeze and surrounding ocean views. A protected pool courtyard creates a private retreat within the estate, while a series of terraces and decks extend towards the sea, providing different spaces for entertaining, dining and enjoying the coastline throughout the day.

A private swim platform provides direct access to the ocean for swimming, snorkelling, kayaking and paddleboarding, while Taylor Bay is within easy reach. Four bedrooms are located within the main residence, including a substantial primary suite with its own sitting area and wraparound balcony. A separate two-bedroom guest house with its own living area and kitchenette provides additional privacy and flexibility for family, guests or staff.

For Scrymgeour, Villa Seacliff's real significance is its irreproducibility.

“The term one-of-one gets used fairly freely in luxury real estate, but Seacliff earns it,” Scrymgeour said.“There is only one highest point of Ocean Point Drive. When you combine that elevation with 232 feet of frontage, privacy, direct access to the ocean and Taylor Bay nearby, you are looking at a collection of attributes that simply cannot be manufactured somewhere else.”

Villa Juan Del Mar presents a very different waterfront proposition.

Currently offered at US$2.15 million, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa comprises approximately 2,200 square feet on 0.56 acres and sits directly on the remarkable turquoise waters of Chalk Sound.

Arranged over two levels, the property incorporates two kitchens and two separate living areas, providing flexibility for owners, extended families and vacation rental guests. Each of the four bedrooms has access to its own bathroom, while the upper level captures broad views across Chalk Sound and the lower level connects naturally with the swimming pool, terrace and water beyond.

The result is a residence that is straightforward to enjoy privately while also having many of the characteristics buyers seek in a Turks and Caicos vacation rental property: four bedrooms and four bathrooms, independent living spaces, a private pool, memorable water views and direct access to the lagoon for swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding. Sapodilla Bay is also nearby, placing another of Providenciales' best-known beaches within easy reach.

“Not every luxury property decision is about buying the largest house,” Scrymgeour said.“For many buyers, it is about how often they will use it, who they want to bring with them, what happens when they are not on island and whether the property gives them the experience they came to Turks and Caicos for in the first place. Juan Del Mar does that very well. The water is not just the view. It is part of how you live there.”

The two listings also reflect Scrymgeour's broader approach to advising buyers considering Turks and Caicos property investment.

International purchasers frequently begin with a particular villa or development but quickly find themselves comparing very different types of ownership, including oceanfront villas, beachfront residences, canalfront homes, managed resort properties, vacant land and development opportunities.

Understanding those differences can require more than browsing current listings. Buyers may need recent comparable sales, rental considerations, ownership costs, neighbourhood information, development context and an understanding of how different parts of Providenciales and the wider Turks and Caicos Islands are evolving.

Alongside his work in real estate, Scrymgeour is developing TCI Insider, a digital resource designed to make the Turks and Caicos Islands easier to understand and navigate for residents, visitors and prospective property owners.

TCI Insider brings together island guides, market intelligence, practical information, data and digital tools covering subjects ranging from property and development to beaches, boating, diving, dining, services and everyday life in the islands. Property resources are designed to help prospective buyers investigate ownership costs, market activity, rental considerations, development opportunities and the practical realities of purchasing and owning property in Turks and Caicos.

“People making a significant investment here should be able to understand the market and the islands properly,” said Scrymgeour.“If somebody is thinking about buying, I would rather give them useful information and real numbers early in the process. Whether they buy next week, next year or ultimately decide not to buy at all, better information leads to better decisions.”

Scrymgeour works with buyers and sellers across luxury residential property, oceanfront and canalfront homes, land, second homes, vacation rental investments and development opportunities throughout the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Buyers considering Turks and Caicos real estate, whether actively searching for a property or simply beginning to understand the market, can contact Andrew (Drew) Scrymgeour for current listings, private viewings, recent comparable sales, market data, property investment information and confidential discussions about buying or selling in the islands. His current listings, property commentary and perspectives on the Turks and Caicos market can also be followed on Instagram at @soldby_drew

Villa Seacliff and Juan Del Mar are currently available for private viewings by appointment.

Property and Media Enquiries

Andrew (Drew) Scrymgeour Christie's International Real Estate Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

US: +1 339 212 4845 UK: +44 7388 191065 Whtsapp +1 649 333 3332 Email: ... Instagram: soldby_drew

Villa Seacliff:

Villa Juan Del Mar:

About Thrive

Thrive is a strategy consultancy founded by Andrew (Drew) Scrymgeour in 2014 and based in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. It works with businesses, brands and organisations across strategy, brand positioning, AI, content, digital platforms and transformation, with particular experience in tourism, hospitality and luxury real estate. Thrive helps clients understand what is changing, identify what still matters and make clearer decisions about what to do next.

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