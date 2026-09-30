Kiplify Takes 3Rd Place In Top 100 Global Awards As PR Enters A New Era

MENAFN - GetNews)"Kiplify, a PR and media platform"Kiplify, a PR and media platform serving authors, entrepreneurs and businesses, has received third place recognition in the Top 100 Global Awards. The recognition highlights Kiplify's approach to helping clients develop professionally prepared stories and pursue media publication opportunities across today's increasingly digital and distributed media landscape.

NEW YORK - September 30, 2026 - The way people discover businesses, authors and ideas has changed dramatically. Public relations, however, has not always changed with it disconnect helped shape Kiplify, a PR platform created around a simple observation: modern audiences now discover stories through digital publications, search, social media, independent media and emerging AI based discovery, while much of the traditional PR industry continues to rely on processes developed for a very different media environment.

Kiplify has recently received third place recognition in the Top 100 Global Awards, marking a significant moment for a platform that has worked with authors and businesses seeking greater media visibility and stronger public positioning.

The recognition comes as the communications industry faces a broader transition. Businesses no longer depend on a single newspaper article or traditional media appearance to establish credibility. Authors are increasingly responsible for building visibility beyond the publication of their books. Entrepreneurs and companies must maintain a credible digital presence across multiple channels where potential readers, customers, partners and journalists may encounter them.

Yet access to professional PR has often remained complicated, expensive and difficult to navigate.

Kiplify was created to address that gap by bringing story development, editorial preparation and media publication opportunities into a more structured process.

“The world is changing, but much of the PR industry is still operating according to an older model,” said Kiplify's founder.“Working with authors and businesses has shown us that people still need credible stories and meaningful media visibility. What has changed is how those stories need to be created, distributed and discovered.”

For authors, that can mean creating a public narrative that extends beyond a book release. For businesses, it can mean communicating expertise, milestones and ideas through credible editorial coverage rather than relying exclusively on advertising.

Kiplify's recent recognition reflects a larger development taking place across public relations itself. As media becomes more distributed and digital reputation becomes increasingly important, PR is moving beyond simply gaining attention. It is becoming part of how people and organizations establish a lasting public record of who they are, what they have done and why their work matters.

Kiplify was built for that changing environment.

Not to recreate the traditional PR model online, but to help close the gap between how public relations has traditionally worked and how reputation is being built today.

About Kiplify

Kiplify is a PR and media platform that works with authors, entrepreneurs and businesses to develop professionally prepared stories and pursue media publication opportunities. The platform brings editorial development, media positioning and publication support into a streamlined process designed for today's digital media landscape.