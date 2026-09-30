Leading Payment App For International Travelers, Moreta, Surpasses 250,000 Users And $70 Million In Total Processed Volume In Local QR Code Payments Across Asia And Latin America

MENAFN - GetNews) Fintech company reports 4.5 million cumulative transactions and $70 million in total processed volume across 14 countries in Asia and Latin America, while adding native transfer rails including ACH, Faster Payments, Interac e-Transfer, SEPA and PayID for users moving money in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Australia.

San Francisco, California - September 30, 2026 - Moreta Global Inc., operator of the Moreta Pay digital wallet that lets international travelers make local QR code payments across Asia and Latin America, announced today that the platform has reached 250,000 users across 14 countries and processed 4.5 million cumulative transactions. The company, registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business under U.S. financial regulations, said it has now processed a total of $70 million in lifetime payment volume. Moreta supports local QR payment networks including VietQR in Vietnam, KHQR in Cambodia, QR Ph in the Philippines, and DuitNow QR in Malaysia, and other local QR networks letting users pay merchants directly without carrying cash or relying on foreign ATM withdrawals.

Alongside the growth figures, Moreta detailed how it connects users to each country's own domestic transfer network rather than routing every transfer through a single generic rail. In the United States, funds move through ACH. United Kingdom users route through Faster Payments, Canadian users through Interac e-Transfer, European users through SEPA, and Australian users through PayID. The company said this country-by-country approach mirrors the same design principle behind its QR payment product, where users tap into the exact rail a local merchant already accepts instead of forcing a foreign, one-size-fits-all method onto a domestic system.

"Over four million transactions told us that travelers don't want a workaround, they want the same rail a local resident already uses, whether that's a QR code at checkout in Kuala Lumpur or a transfer landing through Faster Payments in London," said Walid Mah'd, Co-founder and CEO of Moreta. "Building direct connections to multiple domestic transfer networks took longer than building one generic option, but it's the difference between money arriving in seconds and money arriving after a multi-day international wire delay."

Moreta's rate comparison tool shows users the exchange rate, fees and total spending power for a given transaction against alternatives including Wise, Revolut and ATM cash withdrawal, converting wallet balance to local currency automatically at the moment of payment so a merchant is paid instantly in their own currency regardless of what currency the traveler funded the wallet with.

"Landing in Bogota or Sao Paulo and paying through Bre-B or Pix the same way a local resident would is the entire premise of the product, and the transfer side works the same way in reverse for someone in Toronto moving money into their own wallet," said Walid Mah'd, Co-founder and CEO of Moreta. "Two hundred fifty thousand people now trust that connection with real money, and the volume run rate tells us the frequency of use is increasing, not just the number of signups."

Moreta funds wallets through transfer connections via Plaid, direct transfers, and card top-ups, with identity verification and account protection that includes 24/7 fraud monitoring, real-time alerts and remote login anomaly detection. The transfer rail expansion sits alongside the existing QR payment product rather than replacing it, giving users in supported markets a funding method and a spending method that are each native to the country they are moving through.

About Moreta

Moreta Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and FinCEN-registered Money Services Business that operates a global digital wallet enabling cashless, local-style QR code payments across Asia and Latin America, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, Mongolia, China, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia. Backed by Y Combinator's Summer 2024 batch, the company has processed $70 million in cumulative volume for 250,000 users to date. Moreta's founding team, including Co-Founder and CTO Sam Yu, has emphasized a security-first approach to product design as the platform has scaled across markets.