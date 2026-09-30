India Air Purifier Market To Grow At Over 5% CAGR Through 2030 As Air Pollution Concerns And HEPA Adoption Support Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)"India Air Purifier Market Trends"According to Mordor Intelligence, India Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Forecast 2025-2030," offers an in-depth analysis of the regional dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving industry.

Hyderabad, India, September 30, 2026: The India air purifier market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during 2025–2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. Rising air pollution, urbanization, increasing health awareness, and government initiatives such as the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) are supporting demand.

HEPA filtration is expected to remain the leading technology segment, while residential applications continue to represent an important area of demand. The market remains fragmented, with Daikin Industries, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips, Honeywell, and Panasonic among the major companies operating in India.

India Air Purifier Market Emerging Trends

HEPA filtration remains a key trend

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are expected to dominate the filtration technology segment. These filters capture particles such as dust, pollen, mold spores, and allergens, supporting their use in air purification systems.

Increasing air pollution supports demand:

Urbanization, construction activity, industrial operations, vehicle pollution, coal consumption, and dust are contributing to air-quality concerns and supporting air purifier adoption.

Government initiatives support market development:

The National Clean Air Program provides a framework for preventing, controlling, and reducing air pollution, creating opportunities for the air purifier industry.

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Key Players in the India Air Purifier Industry



Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dyson Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Unilever PLC (erstwhile BlueAir AB)

Whirlpool Corporation

IQAir

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Xiaomi Corp.

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Dominating Country: India

India is the country covered by this market study and represents the complete geographic scope of the analysis. Demand is supported by air-quality concerns across urban and industrial areas, where vehicle emissions, construction, industrial activity, energy consumption, and dust contribute to pollution. Increasing attention to household air pollution and government measures aimed at improving air quality provide additional support for air purifier demand.

Within the market, HEPA filtration is expected to remain the leading technology segment through the forecast period. The combination of pollution concerns, health awareness, and government initiatives forms an important basis for India air purifier Market Growth through 2030.

India Air Purifier Conclusion

Overall, the India air purifier market outlook reflects continued demand for filtration solutions as air-quality concerns remain significant across the country. Mordor Intelligence's forecast provides coverage of market size, segmentation, competitive landscape, market dynamics, and industry developments through 2030.

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