Dr. Nosakhere Thomas To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At Pathway From Boys To Men Gala

MENAFN - GetNews) Amazon #1 Bestselling Author, Community Leader, and Manifestation Keynote Speaker Honored for Decades of Service and Impact.

Los Angeles, California, USA - September 30, 2026 - Dr. Nosakhere“Dr. Nos” Thomas, longtime Inland Empire community leader, educator, pastor, nonprofit executive, Amazon #1 bestselling author, and manifestation keynote speaker, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Pathway From Boys To Men's 21 Years of Community Service Gala on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The sixth annual gala recognizes community leaders while raising funds for college scholarships and the organization's community initiatives. Founded in 2005, Pathway From Boys To Men serves youth and adults throughout San Bernardino County through workforce development, mentoring, life-skills training, and connections to community resources. The organization reports providing approximately $70,000 in rental assistance in 2026.

“This gala allows us to recognize people who have invested themselves in the lives of others while generating resources to continue serving our community,” said James Randolph, Founder and CEO of Pathway From Boys To Men, Inc.“We honor community leaders, provide college scholarships, and raise funds that help us respond to real needs facing individuals and families.” Randolph said Thomas was selected because of the breadth and longevity of his community service.

“Dr. Thomas is a well-respected community leader who has given so much to our community,” Randolph said.“His service includes pastor of Rainbow Community Praise Center, Chair of the City of Fontana Parks and Recreation Commission, city league basketball coach, real estate investor, leadership trainer for the City of Rialto, men's conference host for more than a decade, professor, organizer, and Faith and Community Director for Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

He was also an original member of the Tyisha Miller Steering Committee and became the inaugural Executive Director of the Inland Empire Black Worker Center. He is wise, visionary, and a proud HBCU graduate of Oakwood University.”

Thomas holds four graduate degrees-PhD, DMin, MBA, and MDiv-and is the author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Manifestation Mastery: A Biblical Approach to Realizing Abundance, Purpose, and Divine Favor. Today, he brings decades of experience across ministry, education, nonprofit leadership, organizing, and business to his work as a manifestation keynote speaker, Identity Alignment coach, and leadership consultant.

Through his proprietary MANIFEST Framework, Thomas helps leaders and audiences connect identity, faith, mindset, purpose, disciplined action, and measurable transformation.

“I deeply appreciate the phenomenal work that Mr. and Mrs. Randolph and Pathway From Boys To Men have been doing on behalf of our community since 2005,” Thomas said.“I am grateful to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award and to be honored alongside other outstanding awardees. For me, this recognition is not simply about looking back. It is also a reminder that we have a responsibility to use our gifts, experiences, and influence to create opportunities for others and strengthen our communities.”

Past gala keynote speakers have included three-time NBA champion A.C. Green, the late veteran educator Dr. Margaret Hill, and Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. Radio personality, educator, and mentor Roland Bynum will keynote this year's celebration.

The gala will be held October 24, 2026, at Five Star Catering in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Dr. Nosakhere Thomas

Nosakhere Thomas, PhD, DMin, MBA, MDiv, CHN, known as Dr. Nos, is an Amazon #1 Bestselling Author in Christian Theology, manifestation keynote speaker, Identity Alignment coach, leadership consultant, pastor, scholar, and nonprofit executive. An HBCU graduate of Oakwood University and alumnus of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program for Nonprofit Leaders, he is the creator of the MANIFEST Framework. His work focuses on the intersection of identity, faith, mindset, leadership, disciplined action, and personal transformation.

Books by Dr. Nosakhere Thomas on Amazon:



Manifestation Mastery: A Biblical Approach to Realizing Abundance, Purpose, and Divine Favor: Manifestation Mastery: 99-Day Devotional:

For speaking, coaching, and bulk book sales, contact Dr. Nosakhere Thomas at... or call (951) 202-4887.

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