Fly Ash Market To Reach CAGR Of 6.83% By 2031 As Fueled By Low-Carbon Concrete And Construction Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fly Ash Market"A new report from Mordor Intelligence on the“Fly Ash Market Size” provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, key growth factors, and upcoming opportunities.

Hyderabad, India, September 30, 2026: The global fly ash market size is projected to grow from USD 13.90 billion in 2026 to USD 19.35 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.83%. The global fly ash market demand is supported by the use of fly ash in construction, green-cement requirements, low-carbon geopolymer concrete, and efforts to improve the utilization of coal combustion residues. Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share in 2025, while Class C fly ash and construction applications are expected to record strong growth through 2031.

Fly Ash Market Overview

The construction sector remains the primary application area for fly ash, supported by its use in Portland cement and concrete, bricks and blocks, and road construction. Demand is also linked to agriculture, mining, water treatment, and other applications such as ceramics and alumina extraction.

Key Fly Ash Market Trends

Green-cement requirements are supporting demand: Procurement requirements and regulations in markets such as the United States, Europe, and India are encouraging greater use of clinker-replacement materials in construction.

Low-carbon geopolymer concrete is gaining attention: Fly ash provides an important aluminosilicate component for geopolymer concrete, supporting its use in infrastructure and precast applications.

Class C is expected to grow faster: Class F accounted for 61.58% of market share in 2025, while Class C is projected to register the faster CAGR of 7.47% through 2031.

Understand Market Trends Across Japan Region:

Fly Ash Market Segmentation

By Type: Class F and Class C.

By Application: Construction, agriculture, mining, water treatment, and other applications. Construction includes Portland cement and concrete, bricks and blocks, and road construction. Other applications include ceramics and alumina extraction.

By Geography: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides country-level analysis across major markets, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Fly Ash Companies

The Fly ash industry has a moderately fragmented competitive structure, with cement producers, fly ash beneficiation companies, and regional suppliers participating in the market. Boral, Charah Solutions Inc., Eco Material Technologies, Heidelberg Materials, and Holcim.

China and Asia-Pacific Lead the Regional Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 70.55% of global fly ash revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market. China is a major country within this regional market, supported by its large coal-based power generation base and significant fly ash production. The region also benefits from large infrastructure programs and continued demand for supplementary cementitious materials. India further supports regional demand through policies encouraging the utilization of fly ash close to generation facilities.

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