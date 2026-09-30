Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market To Reach USD 5.32 Trillion By 2031, As Technology, Healthcare And Growth Capital Support Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, September 30, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: The Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market Size is expected to grow from USD 2.71 trillion in 2025 to USD 3.03 trillion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 5.32 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.89% during 2026-2031. The Asia-Pacific private equity market is being supported by continued institutional investment, increasing demand for growth capital, expanding technology businesses, and a broader range of investment opportunities across developing and established economies in the region. Private equity firms are also maintaining a strong focus on sectors where companies can scale operations, strengthen market positions, and attract further investment.

The market covers a diverse investment environment across major economies, including India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Differences in economic structure, business maturity, capital requirements, and sector opportunities are creating varied private equity strategies across the region. The Asia-Pacific private equity industry includes buyout and growth funds, venture capital, mezzanine investments, and other fund structures serving companies at different stages of development.

Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market Growth Drivers

Growing Interest in Technology and Digital Businesses

Technology remains an important area for private equity activity across Asia-Pacific. Investment opportunities span software, digital services, technology-enabled businesses, and other segments where companies can expand into new markets. The continued development of digital business models is encouraging private equity firms to assess companies based on their growth prospects, customer reach, recurring revenues, and ability to scale.

Technology-focused investment is also contributing to greater competition among funds for businesses with strong operating models. Investors are assessing opportunities across both developed markets and high-growth economies, while portfolio companies are seeking capital to expand products, strengthen capabilities, and enter additional markets.

Healthcare Investment Gains Attention

Healthcare continues to attract private equity interest as investors seek opportunities across healthcare services and related businesses. Changes in healthcare demand, expanding private-sector participation, and the development of specialized services are supporting investment activity in the sector.

Private equity firms are evaluating healthcare companies based on market demand, operational performance, geographic expansion opportunities, and long-term business potential. The sector also provides opportunities across different investment stages, allowing funds to participate in both established businesses and companies requiring growth capital.

Increasing Demand for Growth and Expansion Capital

Growth-oriented investment remains an important part of the Asia-Pacific private equity landscape. Companies across the region are seeking capital to expand operations, enter new markets, develop new products, and strengthen their competitive positions. This is creating opportunities for private equity firms to provide funding beyond traditional control-oriented transactions.

The availability of growth capital is particularly relevant in markets where businesses are expanding rapidly but require additional financial resources to support their next stage of development. Private equity investors are therefore assessing opportunities across different company sizes and business sectors rather than focusing only on large established enterprises.

Diversification Across Countries and Investment Sectors

Private equity activity in Asia-Pacific is spread across multiple economies and industries, giving investors opportunities to diversify their portfolios. India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea each offer distinct investment environments, while sectors such as financial services, real estate, industrials, and telecommunications provide additional areas of activity.

This geographic and sector diversification allows private equity firms to align investment strategies with local market conditions and company-specific opportunities. Differences in business structures, capital requirements, and growth prospects continue to influence where funds allocate capital across the region.

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Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market Segmentation

The Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market is segmented by fund type, sector, investments, and country. The market forecasts are provided in terms of value.

By Fund Type:

Buyout and Growth

Venture Capital

Mezzanine

Other fund types

Buyout and growth funds represent important structures within the market, while venture capital provides funding to businesses with strong expansion potential. Mezzanine investments provide another financing option for companies and transactions requiring flexible capital structures.

By Sector:

Technology

Healthcare

Real Estate

Financial Services

Industrials

Telecom

Other sectors

The sector mix reflects the broad range of businesses receiving private equity capital across Asia-Pacific. Technology and healthcare remain important areas of investment interest, while real estate, financial services, industrials, and telecommunications provide additional opportunities.

By Investments:

Large Cap

Upper-Middle Market

Other investment categories

Investment strategies vary according to company size and transaction characteristics. Large-cap opportunities can attract global private equity firms, while upper-middle-market businesses provide opportunities for investors seeking companies with established operations and further expansion potential.

By Country:

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Other countries

Country-level differences remain important to investment decisions, with private equity firms evaluating market conditions, business opportunities, regulatory environments, and sector development across individual economies.

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Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market Key Players

The Asia-Pacific private equity market includes international investment firms with established regional and global operations. Key players include KKR, Carlyle, Blackstone, Bain Capital, and Granite Asia.

These firms participate across different investment strategies and sectors, including buyouts, growth investments, and other private capital activities. Their presence reflects the competitive nature of the regional market, where investment firms evaluate opportunities across multiple countries and industries.

Competition among private equity firms is influenced by access to capital, investment expertise, sector knowledge, regional networks, and the ability to identify suitable portfolio companies. Firms continue to assess opportunities according to their investment mandates and the characteristics of individual markets.

Asia-Pacific Private Equity Market Outlook

The Asia-Pacific private equity market Share is influenced by investment activity across diverse countries, fund structures, company sizes, and economic sectors. Continued demand for expansion capital, increasing opportunities in technology and healthcare, and a broad base of investable businesses are expected to support private equity activity across the region.

As investors continue to assess opportunities across established and developing economies, country-specific market conditions and sector prospects will remain important considerations. The combination of buyout, growth, venture capital, mezzanine, and other investment structures provides private equity firms with multiple ways to participate in the regional investment landscape.

The Asia-Pacific private equity market is therefore expected to remain an important part of the broader private capital environment, with investment activity supported by expanding businesses, diversified sector opportunities, and continued interest from global and regional investment firms.

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