Polyethylene Furanoate Market Is Growing At CAGR Of 20.11% As Sustainable Packaging, Bio-Based Polymers And High-Barrier Applications Drive Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"Polyethylene Furanoate Market"According to Mordor Intelligence, Polyethylene furanoate market size, share & trends forecast 2026-2031," offers an in-depth analysis of the regional dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving industry.

Hyderabad, India, September 30, 2026: The global polyethylene furanoate market is projected to increase from 2.73 kilotons in 2026 to 6.82 kilotons by 2031, registering a 20.11% CAGR during 2026–2031. Bottles remain the largest application, while beverage packaging accounts for the leading end-user segment. Demand is supported by sustainable beverage packaging, bio-based polymer policies, and growing interest in high-barrier packaging applications.

PEF is receiving attention particularly in beverage packaging because of its gas-barrier properties. Early commercialization is centered on bottles, while films and fibers are being evaluated for additional applications. The market is also supported by capacity reservations, packaging trials and regulatory developments related to bio-based polymers and food-contact applications.

Polyethylene Furanoate Market Upcoming Developments

Growing interest in bio-based polymers: Regulatory measures and bio-based packaging initiatives in Europe, India, Japan, China and other markets are supporting further evaluation of PEF.

Asia-Pacific gains momentum: China and India are developing activity around FDCA and PEF, while Japan and South Korea are also exploring PEF applications.

Feedstock cost remains a constraint: Limited FDCA production capacity and relatively high feedstock costs remain challenges for wider commercial adoption.

Polyethylene Furanoate Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application, end-user industry and geography. By application, the segments include bottles, films and fibers. Bottles represent the largest application, supported by beverage packaging demand and PEF's barrier characteristics.

By end-user industry, the market covers beverage packaging, food packaging, personal care and cosmetics, textiles and apparel, and industrial applications including electronics and automotive. Beverage packaging accounted for 68.20% of volume in 2025, while personal care and cosmetics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment at a 20.81% CAGR through 2031.

Geographically, the Polyethylene Furanoate Market covers Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with further analysis of key countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Brazil and Argentina.

Key Players in the Polyethylene Furanoate Industry

The competitive landscape includes Avantium, TOYOBO CO., LTD., ALPLA, Sulzer Ltd, Origin Materials, AVA Biochem AG, Swicofil AG and Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The market has a medium level of concentration, with companies involved in resin development, processing, packaging trials, FDCA production and scale-up activities.

Browse Japan Region Insights:

Europe Dominates the Polyethylene Furanoate Market

Europe accounted for 46.89% of 2025 market volume, making it the leading regional market for PEF. The region benefits from early production infrastructure, packaging regulations and demand for bio-based materials. Avantium's FDCA and PEF activities in the Netherlands have supported the development of commercial supply, while deposit-return systems and packaging policies provide additional support for PEF adoption.

Polyethylene Furanoate Industry Conclusion

As producers work toward larger-scale facilities and converters qualify PEF for bottles, films and fibers, the Polyethylene Furanoate Market Size is expected to expand from its current early-commercialization base. The Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share remains concentrated in Europe and beverage-related applications, while Asia-Pacific is expected to gain share during the forecast period.

Explore Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence Database:

Hard Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Report 2030

Africa Construction Chemicals Market Forecasts 2031

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

...

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited