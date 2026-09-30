Hainan Huayan Shines At BIOHK 2026: Showcasing Bio-Peptide Innovation From The Hainan Free Trade Port

MENAFN - GetNews) Haikou City, Hainan Province, China- September 30, 2026

The 5th BIOHK 2026 Hong Kong International Biotech Forum & Exhibition took place from September 9–12 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As part of a delegation of premium enterprises from the Haikou National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. made a strong appearance, presenting its latest bioactive peptide innovations to a global audience.

Caption: Group photo of the Haikou Hi-Tech Zone delegation

This year's event was a massive gathering, featuring nearly 200 exhibitors, over 500 heavyweight international speakers, and 50+ parallel forums. It attracted more than 10,000 industry professionals from over 40 countries and regions. Topics covered cutting-edge fields like AI in life sciences, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology, innovative drugs, modernized traditional Chinese medicine, and longevity & anti-aging. With special events like closed-door meetings and cruise dinners, the forum served as a comprehensive hub connecting academia, industry, capital, and regulators. Leveraging its unique position as a global gateway, Hong Kong continues to be a vital window for mainland biotech companies to reach international markets.

Caption: The Haikou National Hi-Tech Zone joint booth in action

Leveraging BIOHK 2026 as a prime networking platform, Hainan Huayan showcased its bioactive peptide ingredients and comprehensive application solutions. Backed by proprietary patented enzymatic hydrolysis technology, our products effectively extract active peptide fragments and are widely used in functional nutritional foods, health consumer goods, and skincare ingredients. Currently, our products are exported to numerous countries worldwide the booth, the Huayan team engaged in deep discussions with industry partners from Hong Kong, Macao, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas. We explored exciting opportunities for cross-border collaboration, focusing on customized ingredient development, joint R&D, and building international supply chains."Rooted in Hainan, Serving the World."For 22 years, Hainan Huayan has been deeply committed to the small-molecule peptide sector. As a high-tech enterprise with full-chain R&D and industrialization capabilities, we've participated in drafting national and industry standards for collagen peptides. With over 120 authorized patents, we've built a complete ecosystem from raw material production to formula application development, continuously strengthening our tech edge in bio-manufacturing presence at BIOHK 2026 marks a significant step in our global strategy. Standing on the fertile ground of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Huayan will continue to ramp up R&D investments in bio-manufacturing and refine our premium peptide products. By leveraging Hong Kong as a sci-tech hub, we aim to better integrate with global innovation and industry chains, amplify the international influence of "Intelligent Manufacturing in Hainan," and partner with global allies to shape the future of the health & wellness industry.

About us

Founded in July 2005, Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise integrating product R&D, production and sales, one of the first batch of high-tech "Gazelle Enterprises" in Hainan Province, a National Intellectual Property Advantage Enterprise, and the winner of the First Prize of Hainan Provincial Technological Invention Award. Headquartered in Haikou, Hainan, the company currently holds more than 120 patents, has established over 150 enterprise standards, and developed more than 100 product categories. It is the earliest enterprise in China engaged in the production of hydrolyzed collagen peptides and the first enterprise in China to obtain a fish collagen peptide production license.