Hainan Huayan Collagen To Showcase Collagen Solutions At Vitafoods Asia 2026

(MENAFN- GetNews) Haikou City, Hainan Province, China- September 30, 2026 From September 2–4, 2026, Asia's premier nutraceutical industry event - Vitafoods Asia 2026 - will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand. As a National High-Tech Enterprise with 22 years of expertise in small-molecule peptides, Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. will showcase a range of innovative active peptide ingredients, presenting China's peptide R&D capabilities and supply chain strength to the Asia-Pacific market, and looks forward to exploring cooperation and mutual growth with global clients. Exhibition Information

Item Details Event Name Vitafoods Asia 2026 Dates September 2–4, 2026 Venue Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand Booth No. H2-J49

The application of collagen peptides is expanding beyond traditional skin and collagen health into broader fields such as sports nutrition, bone and joint health, hair and scalp care, and pharmaceutical dosage forms. We cordially welcome buyers, brand owners, and R&D partners from China and abroad to visit booth H2-J49 to sample products, discuss formulation solutions, and connect for global supply chain cooperation.

Three Core Ingredients to Be Featured at This Exhibition

01 - Small-Molecule Collagen Peptide (Specially for Protein Water)​

Product Highlights: Developed specifically for liquid applications such as protein water and sports nutrition beverages, produced using targeted enzymatic hydrolysis, multi-stage membrane separation, and a proprietary deodorization process. Protein content ≥95%, molecular weight ≤1000 Da, with precisely controllable small molecular size. The solution is clear and transparent after dissolution, with a mild odor, excellent stability in liquid systems, and minimal turbidity or sedimentation - ideal for clean-label requirements. Applicable to protein water, functional beverages, oral liquids, and sports nutrition foods, targeting both the "oral nutrition" and "sports nutrition" hot tracks, helping brands create differentiated liquid protein products.

R&D & Literature References:



Process verification:​ To address the industry pain point of turbidity and sedimentation in liquid peptide applications, Hainan Huayan has completed a systematic cause analysis, and by optimizing enzymatic hydrolysis and membrane filtration processes, has enhanced long-term stability of liquid systems at the molecular level, delivering a mature technical solution for protein water products.

Enterprise standard endorsement:​ Huayan's enterprise standard for Liquid Collagen Peptide specifies a molecular weight of Published literature:​ Multiple randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies explore the biological performance of low-molecular-weight collagen peptides [1–3]. Studies on collagen tripeptide (300–500 Da) indicate that, compared with ordinary collagen peptides and amino acids, it exhibits research-level characteristics in absorption, with basic research reporting related to moisturizing and promotion of collagen and hyaluronic acid synthesis [4].

02 - Tuna Bone Powder (Specially for Liquid Calcium)​

Product Highlights: A new-generation deep-sea biological calcium source developed for liquid calcium formulations, sourced from deep-sea tuna bones. With a calcium-to-phosphorus ratio of 2:1, close to the natural proportion of human bone, it retains the natural hydroxyapatite structure. Addressing industry pain points of traditional calcium sources - easy sedimentation, stratification, strong fishy odor, and poor formulation compatibility - it has been systematically optimized across five dimensions: raw material purity, water-solubility stability, shelf-life performance, formulation compatibility, and nutritional suitability. It performs stably in liquid systems, helping reduce stabilizer addition and meeting clean-label development needs. Applicable to mid-to-high-end liquid calcium, calcium drops, children's oral liquids, bone nutrition beverages for middle-aged and elderly, and calcium products for pregnancy and lactation, and can be flexibly combined with vitamin D3, chondroitin, and other ingredients, with supporting technical services for formulation adjustment and sample production.

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Animal studies:​ Mouse feeding comparison experiments in the literature show that, under experimental conditions, tuna bone calcium powder demonstrates differences in calcium absorption rate, calcium retention rate, and femoral calcium content compared with calcium carbonate [5].

Cell-level studies:​ Tuna bone collagen peptides and their calcium chelates, under cell experiment conditions, show effects related to osteoblast proliferation, differentiation, and mineralization, providing foundational mechanistic reference for formulation development of this ingredient [6]. Overseas industry literature:​ Overseas industry literature notes that fish bone-derived hydroxyapatite has experimental data related to calcium absorption, making deep-sea biological calcium sources an important direction for liquid calcium formulation development [7].

03 - Keratin Peptide

Product Highlights: A distinctive active peptide ingredient produced through bio-enzymatic hydrolysis, rich in cysteine and other key amino acids, with small peptide molecular weight and good solubility. Keratin is an important structural protein of hair, skin, and nails. Perming, dyeing, UV exposure, and other external factors cause keratin loss, leading to changes in hair condition. This ingredient focuses on the hair and skin nutrition track, suitable for multiple dosage forms such as dietary supplements and solid beverages, and can be combined with collagen peptides to help brands create differentiated formulations for oral nutrition.

R&D & Literature References:



Third-party subject testing:​ Hainan Huayan's keratin peptide solid beverage completed a third-party human trial - 30 adults with hair loss concerns took it orally for 12 consecutive weeks, with results showing a 60.58% reduction in hair fall count, 10.53% increase in hair density, 12.56% reduction in hair parting area, and 6.68% improvement in hairline distance (P<0.01). In the consumer test, 100% of subjects agreed it was effective with no adverse reactions [8].

Mechanism research:​ Published literature explores the mechanism by which keratin participates in hair follicle formation and hair growth, with basic research indicating keratin peptides can reconstruct disulfide bonds and improve hair condition [9–10]. Industry recognition:​ Hainan Huayan's keratin peptide won the Innovation Award at the 10th Bioactive Peptide Health Industry Forum in August 2026, with its R&D innovation strength recognized by the industry.

About Hainan Huayan

Hainan Huayan was founded in Hainan in 2005. It is among the earliest enterprises in China to obtain a production license for fish collagen peptides, breaking the market monopoly of overseas companies in the high-end active peptide field. It has grown into a National High-Tech Enterprise with strong comprehensive supply capabilities in bioactive peptide ingredients, dedicated to its mission of "Serving Human Health and Beauty" through 22 years of deep commitment to the peptide industry.

The company insists on independent R&D, holding a cumulative total of 120+ patents, and conducts industry-university-research cooperation with more than 10 research institutions, including Ocean University of China, Hainan University, and the Third Institute of Oceanography of the Ministry of Natural Resources. It has successively achieved domestic mass production of collagen tripeptide, localization of elastin peptide, and a technical breakthrough in tuna-derived anserine; and completed the R&D of "collagen cyclic dipeptide" using solid-phase thermal cyclization technology, filling the domestic technical gap in food-grade dipeptide products.

Leveraging the advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port and its philosophy of "Rooted in Hainan, Serving the World," the company has established multiple production bases across Haikou, Wenchang, Luyi, Liaocheng, Fuyang, and Bangkok, with products certified under ISO22000, HACCP, HALAL, SGS, and others, and exported to more than 50 countries and regions worldwide. Through its "raw material supply + customized services" model, the company provides high-purity bioactive peptide ingredients, formulation optimization, and one-stop sample trial solutions for functional foods, dietary supplements, and oral nutrition brands at home and abroad.

Meet Us in Bangkok

At this exhibition, in addition to the three core featured ingredients above, Hainan Huayan's various small-molecule peptide ingredients will also be exhibited. On-site consultation is available for samples and customized formulation solutions.

Vitafoods Asia is an important gateway linking Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific health market. Building on 22 years of peptide industry experience, Hainan Huayan continues to refine innovative ingredients and technical services tailored for the international market, and looks forward to using this exhibition as a bridge for in-depth exchanges with global peers, exploring new opportunities in the Asia-Pacific nutrition market, and jointly creating a broad future for the bioactive peptide industry.

September 2–4 | QSNCC, Bangkok, Thailand | Booth H2-J49 - Hainan Huayan awaits your visit! For ingredient samples, technical materials, and business inquiries, please visit our booth.

About us

Founded in July 2005, Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise integrating product R&D, production and sales, one of the first batch of high-tech "Gazelle Enterprises" in Hainan Province, a National Intellectual Property Advantage Enterprise, and the winner of the First Prize of Hainan Provincial Technological Invention Award. Headquartered in Haikou, Hainan, the company currently holds more than 120 patents, has established over 150 enterprise standards, and developed more than 100 product categories. It is the earliest enterprise in China engaged in the production of hydrolyzed collagen peptides and the first enterprise in China to obtain a fish collagen peptide production license.