MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City,Shaanxi Province,China- September 30, 2026

SIGAMRISE's success is built on a foundation of excellence. Originating in Wujiang, Suzhou in 1976, the company reached a transformative milestone in 2006 by forming a joint venture with Japan's SIGAMRISE Elevator Co., Ltd. This partnership infused SIGAMRISE with rigorous Japanese quality management systems and precision engineering. Today, SIGAMRISE boasts over 216 national patents and has successfully developed cutting-edge products, including 7m/s high-speed elevators and massive 10,000kg heavy-duty freight elevators.

For SIGAMRISE, every elevator is a testament to "Craftsmanship." By seamlessly integrating Japanese precision with Chinese manufacturing agility, SIGAMRISE ensures meticulous management from R&D to smart production. Whether serving the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Workers' Gymnasium) or executing diverse projects across 30+ countries, SIGAMRISE maintains an impeccable safety record.

Looking ahead, SIGAMRISE remains committed to the philosophy of "Manufacturing because you need." By pushing boundaries in specialized fields like explosion-proof and inclined elevators, SIGAMRISE continues to provide safer, smarter, and more reliable vertical mobility solutions for the world's most iconic skylines.

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In today's built environment, vertical transportation is an essential part of modern architecture, ensuring safety, efficiency, and seamless mobility with in residential, commercial, and public buildings facilities are equipped with advanced processing equipment and strict inspection procedures to ensure consistent product performance and compliance with international standards.