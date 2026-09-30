Fujie Knife Industry Launches New Rake Blades For Agricultural Machinery

MENAFN - GetNews) Yancheng capital, Jiangsu province, China- September 30, 2026

The (notched cultivator tine) is a critical consumable component in agricultural tillage, widely used for land preparation, soil loosening, stubble breaking, and pre-planting soil leveling. Compared to conventional flat tines, the notched design increases the contact frequency between the cutting edge and soil through circular notches, enabling superior grass cutting, soil fragmentation, and clog resistance in fields with straw incorporation, heavy root residues, compacted soil, or high moisture content. It is particularly suitable for rotational cropping systems involving wheat, corn, rice, and other crops requiring multi-pass tillage operations.

Recently, with the continuous implementation of agricultural machinery purchase subsidy policies, the promotion of high standard farmland construction, and the expansion of socialized service organizations for agricultural machinery operations, the demand for gap harrows in the domestic agricultural machinery parts market has significantly increased. Many host companies and distributors have reported that the current shortage of rake blade supply is temporarily tight, and the delivery cycle of products corresponding to some specifications, heat treatment hardness, and supporting models has been extended.

The analysis of the reasons mainly comes from three aspects: firstly, the increase in the number of large tractors, combined soil preparation machines, drive rakes, and compound operation machines has driven up the demand for replacement of vulnerable parts; Secondly, the notch rake requires high consistency in steel, heat treatment, blade hardness, and wear resistance, and stable production capacity release requires a certain period of time; Thirdly, during cross regional operations and centralized land preparation, the consumption of accessories is concentrated, and the pressure on dealers' safety stock increases.

As demand grows, users' quality requirements for notched rake blades are also increasing. The past simple pursuit of low-priced procurement methods is decreasing, and agricultural machinery cooperatives, family farms, and professional service organizations are paying more attention to the wear resistance, soil penetration performance, deformation resistance, interchangeability, and comprehensive operating costs of products.

A high-quality notch rake blade not only needs to have high surface hardness and core toughness, but also needs to ensure uniform notch contour, precise cutting edge processing, and stable heat treatment, in order to reduce cracking, deformation, and frequent replacement during long-term heavy load operations.

Faced with market changes, industry enterprises are accelerating product structure adjustment and capacity matching. Part of the knife industry enterprises have carried out material optimization, process improvement, and batch production capacity enhancement around the gap rake blade. By stabilizing the heat treatment process, strengthening the hardness testing of finished products, and improving the compatibility catalog of different machine models, they provide more reliable accessory support for the whole machine enterprise and circulation market.

At the same time, the supply chain is also strengthening order response, promoting the transformation of accessory supply from "passive replenishment" to "planned reserve and rapid delivery", in order to reduce the impact of busy farming seasons on operational progress.

Experts suggest that agricultural machinery enterprises and parts dealers should make advance demand forecasts for vulnerable parts such as gap rakes based on regional soil conditions, crop planting structures, host inventory, and operating cycles. In product selection, priority should be given to matching host power, operating width, tillage depth, and soil type, avoiding focusing solely on price and neglecting key indicators such as hardness, toughness, and interchangeability.

Overall, although gap harrows belong to a sub category of agricultural machinery accessories, they directly affect key processes such as farmland cultivation, land preparation, and pre sowing preparation. With the development of agricultural production towards scale, mechanization, and efficiency, the gap rake market will continue to maintain stable growth, and industry competition will further shift from price advantages to comprehensive competition in materials, processes, quality stability, and service capabilities. Jiangsu Fujie Knife Industry, as a professional enterprise engaged in the research and manufacturing of agricultural machinery blades, harrows, and related accessories, is continuously paying attention to changes in market demand. With stable product quality and supporting service capabilities, it provides reliable agricultural machinery parts support for agricultural machinery host enterprises, distributors, and users.

About us

Jiangsu Fujie Blade Co., Ltd., formerly known as Jianhu County Fujie Rotary Colter Factory, is a privately-owned enterprise established in 1999. The factory has a production workshop area of more than 2700 square meters and more than 150 employees. There are more than 15 technicians and 10 sales department. Enterprise fixed assets of more than 20 million yuan. Fujie 80% products are export, now has already export to more than 120 countries and areas. The factory has strong technical force, excellent production equipment, advanced technology, complete testing facilities, and integrates metal stamping and mechanical parts processing. The company's existing stamping, welding, machining, assembly and painting are flexible at the international advanced level production line.