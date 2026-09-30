GLP-1 Agonists Market Set To Expand Through 2036 As Oral Agents And Multi-Receptor Therapies Reshape Cardiometabolic Care
(Albany, US) September 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast 2036 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of GLP-1 agonists, the addressable patient pool, competitive landscape, and future market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
To know in detail about the GLP-1 agonists market outlook, treatment uptake, and competitive landscape
Some of the Key Facts of the GLP-1 Agonists Market Report
Type 2 diabetes mellitus accounts for over 85% of all diabetes cases worldwide; as of 2021, approximately 537 million adults were living with diabetes, with about 1.4 million new cases diagnosed annually in the United States.
Type 2 diabetes prevalence exceeds 25% among adults over 65 years of age.
In August 2025, Novo Nordisk announced FDA approval of WEGOVY as the first GLP-1 receptor agonist for adults with MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis, excluding cirrhosis.
In June 2025, Eli Lilly reported Phase III ACHIEVE-1 results showing oral GLP-1 agonist orforglipron significantly reduced A1C at all doses and induced weight loss at 12 mg and 36 mg versus placebo.
In May 2026, MetaVia presented Phase I results for DA-1726, a dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist, showing a mean body-weight reduction of 9.1% by Day 54 at the highest dose.
The overall 12-month discontinuation rate for GLP-1 agonists is estimated at 36.5%, with higher rates in patients with obesity alone versus type 2 diabetes, and increased discontinuation linked to younger age, female gender, and higher out-of-pocket costs.
Regulatory-approved GLP-1 receptor agonists include TRULICITY, BYETTA/BYDUREON, VICTOZA, OZEMPIC/WEGOVY/RYBELSUS, and MOUNJARO/ZEPBOUND, with a deep late-stage pipeline including orforglipron, survodutide, and retatrutide advancing toward potential approval.
Key GLP-1 Agonists Companies
Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Merck, Nektar, Regeneron, Pfizer, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, MBX Biosciences, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Veru Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, and others.
Key GLP-1 Agonists Therapies
Saxenda, Enobosarm, VK2735, TERN-601, ECC5004, Orforglipron (LY3502970), Survodutide (BI 456906), Retatrutide (LY-3437943), and others.
The GLP-1 agonists market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR through 2036, driven by rising global prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity, expanding label indications into cardiometabolic and hepatic disease, and the advancement of oral and multi-receptor agonist therapies. Continued clinical readouts from major pipeline programs are expected to further shape competitive dynamics over the forecast period.
GLP-1 Agonists Overview
GLP-1 agonists (GLP-1RA, GLP-1DAs, incretin mimetics, or GLP-1 analogs) are a class of therapeutics used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity that work by:
Mimicking the natural hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 to regulate blood glucose levels
Triggering the pancreas to release more insulin and slowing digestion
Increasing satiety through direct action on the hypothalamus, reducing food intake and appetite
Other physiological functions include increased glucose uptake in muscle, decreased hepatic glucose production, and neuroprotection. These combined effects often result in meaningful weight loss alongside glycemic control, positioning the class at the center of both diabetes and obesity management.
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GLP-1 Agonists Market Segmentation
The GLP-1 agonists market report proffers detailed analysis for the study period 2020-2034 segmented into:
By Region/Geography: North America (US); Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK); Asia-Pacific (Japan)
By Drugs/Therapies and By Indication
By Epidemiology Segmentation: Total prevalent cases of selected indications, total diagnosed cases of selected indications, patients seeking help for selected indications, treated cases of selected indications with GLP-1 agonists
GLP-1 Agonists Treatment Landscape
Approved GLP-1 receptor agonists for glycemic control and weight loss span multiple molecules and routes of administration:
Approved for glycemic control: Dulaglutide (SC), exenatide injectable solution/suspension (SC), liraglutide (SC), liraglutide/insulin degludec, lixisenatide/insulin glargine, semaglutide (oral, SC), and tirzepatide (dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist).
Approved for weight loss: Semaglutide (SC) and liraglutide (SC), with WEGOVY now also approved for MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis.
Orforglipron (LY3502970) (Eli Lilly) is an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase III development for type 2 diabetes and obesity, with positive ACHIEVE-1 results reported in mid-2025.
Survodutide (BI 456906) (Boehringer Ingelheim) is a GCGR/GLP-1 dual agonist in Phase III, having received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate or advanced fibrosis.
Retatrutide (LY-3437943) (Eli Lilly) is a GIP/GLP-1/glucagon receptor triagonist in Phase III, having demonstrated up to 24.2% mean weight reduction at 48 weeks in Phase II studies.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major GLP-1 agonists market share
GLP-1 Agonists Market Strengths
A broad and rapidly expanding base of approved therapies across glycemic control and weight management gives physicians and patients multiple validated treatment options.
Real-world uptake data show explosive growth for newer agents - OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, and MOUNJARO user growth rates of 83.9%, 119.2%, and 254.3% per month, respectively - reflecting strong commercial momentum.
Label expansion into cardiometabolic and hepatic comorbidities, including MASH, cardiovascular risk reduction, and chronic kidney disease protection, is broadening the addressable patient population well beyond diabetes and obesity.
GLP-1 Agonists Market Opportunities
The advancement of oral GLP-1 agonists such as orforglipron offers a needle-free alternative that could meaningfully expand patient access and adherence.
High 12-month discontinuation rates (36.5%) point to an unmet need for therapies with improved tolerability, affordability, and long-term persistence, particularly among obesity-only patients.
Multi-receptor agonists (dual and triple agonists) targeting GLP-1, GIP, glucagon, and amylin pathways represent a significant opportunity for differentiated, next-generation efficacy in weight loss and metabolic disease.
Scope of the GLP-1 Agonists Market Report
Study Period: 2020-2034
Forecast Period: 2026-2036
Coverage: The US; Germany, France, Italy, and Spain (EU4); the UK; Japan
Key Companies: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Merck, Nektar, Regeneron, Pfizer, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, MBX Biosciences, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and others
Key Therapies: Saxenda, Enobosarm, VK2735, TERN-601, ECC5004, Orforglipron, Survodutide, Retatrutide, and others
Market Size Estimate: ~USD XX Million in 2034
Analysis Includes: KOL views, SWOT analysis, analyst views, reimbursement, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, epidemiology and patient pool analysis
To know more about GLP-1 agonists companies working in the market
Table of Contents
GLP-1 Agonists Market Report Introduction
Executive Summary for GLP-1 Agonists
SWOT Analysis of GLP-1 Agonists
GLP-1 Agonists Market Overview at a Glance
GLP-1 Agonists Target Patient Pool Analysis
GLP-1 Agonists Market Segmentation and Analysis
Regional Analysis of the GLP-1 Agonists Market
Country-Specific GLP-1 Agonists Market Analysis
Competitive Landscape and Key Company Profiles
GLP-1 Agonists Unmet Needs
GLP-1 Agonists Emerging Therapies and Pipeline
GLP-1 Agonists Market Outlook
GLP-1 Agonists Market Access and Reimbursement
GLP-1 Agonists Market Drivers
GLP-1 Agonists Market Barriers
GLP-1 Agonists Recent Developments
GLP-1 Agonists Appendix
GLP-1 Agonists Report Methodology
DelveInsight Capabilities
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