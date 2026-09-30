Menkes Disease Market Set To Grow Through 2036 As First Approved Therapy Establishes Standard Of Care And Gene Therapy Advances Preclinically

(Albany, US) September 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Menkes Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Menkes disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know in detail about the Menkes disease market outlook, treatment uptake, and competitive landscape, click here

Some of the Key Facts of the Menkes Disease Market Report



The minimum birth prevalence for Menkes disease is believed to be 1 in 34,810 live male births, and potentially as high as 1 in 8,664 live male births based on recent genome-based ascertainment.

Menkes disease is a devastating disorder, with death usually occurring between 6 months and 3 years of age.

The US accounts for approximately 60% of the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Menkes disease among the 7MM, with France recording the highest diagnosed prevalent cases among the EU4 and UK, followed by Germany.

Menkes disease is more prevalent in males (~95%) than in females, with the incidence estimated at about 1 in 35,000 live male births.

Copper histidinate (ZYCUBO) is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for Menkes disease, demonstrating a nearly 80% reduction in the risk of death compared to an untreated external control cohort.

In March 2026, the US FDA announced the closing of the sale of the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher associated with copper histidinate's approval for USD 205 million. The Menkes disease pipeline remains limited, with AAV-ATP7A gene therapy - currently in preclinical development - representing the most notable investigational asset aimed at the underlying genetic defect.

Key Menkes Disease Companies

Sentynl Therapeutics, Cyprium Therapeutics, NICHD, and others.

Key Menkes Disease Therapies

Copper histidinate (ZYCUBO), AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy, and others.

The Menkes disease market is expected to grow due to growing focus on rare disease research, the emergence of gene therapy approaches, and supportive regulatory incentives such as Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. The continued advancement of AAV-ATP7A gene therapy is expected to further shape the competitive landscape over the forecast period.

Menkes Disease Overview

Menkes disease is a rare, X-linked recessive neurodegenerative disorder caused by mutations in the ATP7A gene, which encodes a copper-transporting ATPase essential for copper absorption and distribution. Defective ATP7A function results in:



Systemic copper deficiency and impaired activity of copper-dependent enzymes

Progressive neurological deterioration, connective tissue abnormalities, and developmental delay Seizures, hypotonia, failure to thrive, and characteristic sparse, kinky or brittle hair

The disease primarily affects males and typically presents during infancy; without treatment, it is often fatal in early childhood. Diagnosis relies on clinical presentation, low serum copper and ceruloplasmin levels, and genetic confirmation of ATP7A variants, with neuroimaging sometimes revealing cerebral atrophy and delayed myelination. Early diagnosis is critical, as therapeutic outcomes are highly dependent on treatment initiation before significant neurological damage occurs.

Menkes Disease Market Segmentation

The Menkes disease market report proffers detailed analysis for the study period 2022-2036 segmented into:



By Region/Geography: North America (US); Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK); Asia-Pacific (Japan)

By Drugs/Therapies By Epidemiology Segmentation: Total incident cases of Menkes disease, total prevalent cases of Menkes disease, total diagnosed prevalent cases of Menkes disease, total treated cases of Menkes disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Menkes disease market trends

Menkes Disease Treatment Landscape

Current treatment is highly concentrated around correcting the underlying copper deficiency caused by ATP7A mutations:



Copper histidinate (ZYCUBO) (Sentynl Therapeutics and Cyprium Therapeutics) is a subcutaneous injectable copper replacement therapy and the only FDA-approved, disease-specific treatment, delivering the greatest clinical benefit when initiated during the neonatal period, before neurological damage occurs.

The therapy received US FDA Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, along with EMA Orphan Drug Designation.

Existing therapy does not fully correct the underlying genetic defect and has limited efficacy in patients diagnosed after symptom onset, leaving significant unmet need. AAV-ATP7A gene therapy (Cyprium Therapeutics, in collaboration with NICHD) is in preclinical development and has demonstrated the ability to rescue neurological phenotypes and improve survival in mouse models when co-administered with copper injections, aiming to address the root genetic cause rather than simply replacing deficient copper.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Menkes disease market share

Menkes Disease Market Strengths



Copper histidinate's FDA approval establishes the first disease-specific standard of care, backed by strong survival benefit data and multiple regulatory designations.

Growing regulatory incentives for rare and pediatric diseases continue to encourage investment in Menkes disease drug development. AAV-ATP7A gene therapy's preclinical rescue of neurological phenotypes signals genuine potential for a disease-modifying approach beyond copper supplementation.

Menkes Disease Market Opportunities



The absence of a curative or fully disease-modifying therapy creates a significant opportunity for gene therapy approaches that address the underlying ATP7A defect. Expanded genetic testing, newborn screening, and next-generation sequencing adoption could enable earlier diagnosis, directly improving treatment efficacy and creating a larger addressable, early-intervention patient population.

Scope of the Menkes Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2022-2036

Historical Year: 2022-2025 | Base Year: 2026 | Forecast Period: 2026-2036

Coverage: The US; Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK; Japan

Key Companies: Sentynl Therapeutics, Cyprium Therapeutics, NICHD, and others

Key Therapies: Copper histidinate (ZYCUBO), AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy, and others

Market CAGR (Forecast Period): ~XX% (2026-2036) Analysis Includes: KOL views, SWOT analysis, reimbursement, conjoint analysis, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, epidemiology patient burden

Table of Contents

Menkes Disease Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Menkes Disease

SWOT Analysis of Menkes Disease

Menkes Disease Market Overview at a Glance

Menkes Disease Disease Background and Overview

Menkes Disease Market Segmentation and Analysis

Regional Analysis of the Menkes Disease Market

Country-Specific Menkes Disease Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Key Company Profiles

Menkes Disease Unmet Needs

Menkes Disease Emerging Therapies and Pipeline

Menkes Disease Market Outlook

Menkes Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Menkes Disease Market Drivers

Menkes Disease Market Barriers

Menkes Disease Recent Developments

Menkes Disease Appendix

Menkes Disease Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma and diagnostics companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefit in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.