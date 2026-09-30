PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Set For Expansion As Cardiovascular Disease Burden Rises And Oral And Long-Acting Therapies Advance

MENAFN - GetNews) Key PCSK9 Inhibitors companies such as Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CiVi Biopharma, and others.

(Albany, US) September 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's "PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of PCSK9 inhibitors, historical and forecasted epidemiology, the competitive landscape, and market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Curious to know what's driving the PCSK9 Inhibitors market through 2034? Download the report to understand the latest PCSK9 Inhibitors market trends and forecasts - Key Takeaways from the PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Report



In March 2025, AstraZeneca announced positive results from the PURSUIT Phase IIb trial of AZD0780, a once-daily oral PCSK9 inhibitor. Added to standard statin therapy, it showed a statistically significant LDL-C reduction compared to placebo in patients not reaching their LDL-C goal with statins.

The 7MM PCSK9 Inhibitors market size was approximately USD 2,000 million in 2023, with the United States accounting for the highest share at approximately USD 900 million.

Across the 7MM, an estimated 640,000 diagnosed cases of familial hypercholesterolemia were reported in 2023, of which homozygous cases were very rare.

In 2023, peripheral artery disease accounted for the highest number of risk factor-specific cases of PCSK9 inhibitors in the prophylactic/preventive setting in the 7MM.

Two monoclonal antibodies are currently FDA-approved to inhibit PCSK9, PRALUENT (alirocumab) and REPATHA (evolocumab). The European Union and the FDA have also recently approved LEQVIO (inclisiran), a small interfering RNA that inhibits the intracellular synthesis of PCSK9. The PCSK9 inhibitors pipeline is robust, with AstraZeneca, LIB Therapeutics, Merck, Amgen, and others developing improved treatment options. LIB's LIB003 is anticipated to garner the highest market share in the coming decade due to its greater efficacy and once-monthly dosing.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Overview

Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) is an enzyme that binds to low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptors, which stops LDL from being removed from the blood and raises blood LDL levels. PCSK9 inhibitors block this enzyme, leaving more LDL receptors available to clear LDL from the blood and lowering LDL levels.

PCSK9 inhibitors are recommended for the following patient groups:



Patients with very high-risk cardiovascular disease whose LDL-C remains ≥70 mg/dL

Patients with severe primary hypercholesterolemia (LDL-C ≥190 mg/dL)

Individuals aged 30 to 75 with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and LDL-C of 100 mg/dL or higher Patients aged 40 to 75 with baseline LDL-C of 220 mg/dL or higher

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The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing demand for effective LDL-C lowering therapies.

Growing recognition of the role of LDL cholesterol in cardiovascular disease is bolstering demand for PCSK9 inhibitors.

A growing focus on preventive healthcare is supporting wider use of these therapies.

Wider adoption of innovative therapies is strengthening the market.

Ongoing R&D aimed at broadening the therapeutic applications of PCSK9 inhibitors is expected to drive further expansion. FDA approvals of alirocumab, evolocumab, and inclisiran have accelerated market growth, particularly for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who need additional LDL-C reduction despite maximally tolerated statin therapy.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology



Total Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

Risk factor-specific Cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors in the Prophylactic/Preventive Setting in the 7MM Total Treated Cases of PCSK9 Inhibitors in the 7MM

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PCSK9 plays a vital role in cholesterol metabolism by regulating LDL receptor degradation, which reduces the clearance of circulating LDL particles. PCSK9 activity is inversely related to LDL-C level. Gain-of-function PCSK9 mutations are one cause of elevated LDL-C and cardiovascular risk in familial hypercholesterolemia, whereas loss-of-function mutations cause low LDL-C and reduced risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Hepatocytes are the predominant site of PCSK9 production, with other sites being the intestines and kidneys. Three classes of LDL-C-lowering medications, statins, ezetimibe, and PCSK9 inhibitors, raise the density of LDL receptors on the hepatocyte surface and enhance LDL uptake.

PCSK9 inhibitors are used to treat familial hypercholesterolemia patients who are intolerant to statins or who have elevated LDL-C despite maximally tolerated statin therapy. They are also approved in established cardiovascular disease to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. PCSK9 can be inhibited pharmacologically with monoclonal antibodies that bind and neutralize it, or with RNA-targeting drugs that contain an RNA strand complementary to PCSK9 mRNA. This leads to assembly of an RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), which degrades PCSK9 mRNA for a prolonged period and thereby inhibits PCSK9 production.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Drug Analysis

PRALUENT (alirocumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

PRALUENT is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to PCSK9. By inhibiting the binding of PCSK9 to LDL receptors (LDLR) on the surface of hepatocytes, alirocumab increases the number of LDLRs available to clear LDL, thereby lowering LDL-C levels. In the US, PRALUENT is approved as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for adults with heterozygous hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or clinical ASCVD who require additional LDL-C lowering. It has received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of HoFH.

REPATHA (evolocumab/AMG 145): Amgen

Evolocumab is a human monoclonal IgG2 directed against PCSK9. By blocking PCSK9 from binding to the LDLR on hepatocytes, it increases the number of LDLRs available to clear LDL from the blood, thereby lowering LDL-C levels. The US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to REPATHA for the treatment of HoFH.

MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme

MK-0616 is Merck's investigational oral PCSK9 inhibitor, expected to be a breakthrough despite competition from several approved agents targeting the same protein. In its Phase II trial (NCT05261126), oral MK-0616 significantly reduced LDL-C compared to placebo in participants with hypercholesterolemia.

LIB003 (lerodalcibep): LIB Therapeutics

Lerodalcibep is a novel, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor developed to overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments, including statins and ezetimibe, and to help patients reach lower LDL-C targets. It is being developed as a convenient, small-injection-volume, once-monthly dose with long ambient stability, and is currently in Phase III clinical trials.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Outlook

The PCSK9 inhibitors market is positioned for significant expansion, driven by heightened awareness of the impact of LDL cholesterol on cardiovascular disease and the efficacy of PCSK9 inhibitors in lowering it. Three PCSK9 inhibitors are currently available in the United States: alirocumab, evolocumab, and inclisiran. They are FDA-approved to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adults with established cardiovascular disease, and to lower LDL-C in adults with primary hyperlipidemia, including HeFH. Monoclonal antibodies directed at PCSK9 were the first to be approved, and a robust pipeline of oral and long-acting candidates is expected to keep driving growth through the forecast period.

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Study Period: 2020–2034

Forecast Period: 2024–2034

Geographies Covered: US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan

Key Companies: Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, LIB Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CiVi Biopharma, and others Key Therapies: PRALUENT (alirocumab), REPATHA (evolocumab), LEQVIO (inclisiran), MK-0616, LIB003 (lerodalcibep), AZD0780, and others

Table of Content

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Table of Contents

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance

PCSK9 Inhibitors Executive Summary

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology and Market Methodology

PCSK9 Inhibitors Background and Overview

Guidelines

PCSK9 Inhibitors Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey

Key Endpoints in PCSK9 Inhibitor Clinical Trials

PCSK9 Inhibitors Marketed Drugs

PCSK9 Inhibitors Emerging Therapies

Attribute Analysis of PCSK9 Inhibitors

PCSK9 Inhibitors: 7 Major Market Analysis

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

PCSK9 Inhibitors KOL Views

PCSK9 Inhibitors SWOT Analysis

PCSK9 Inhibitors Unmet Needs

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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