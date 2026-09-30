New York DWI Defense Attorney Randall F. Inniss Explains How Licensed Professionals Can Protect Their Careers After A DWI Arrest

MIDDLETOWN, NY – September 30, 2026 – Licensed professionals throughout the Hudson Valley face consequences that go far beyond fines and potential jail time when charged with Driving While Intoxicated in New York. New York DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss of The Inniss Firm, PLLC ( ) outlines the licensing board risks, mandatory reporting obligations, and dual-track defense strategy that professionals must pursue from the moment of arrest.

According to New York DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss, a misdemeanor DWI conviction qualifies as professional misconduct under New York Education Law § 6530 and § 6509, triggering board investigations across virtually every regulated profession in the state. Nurses, CDL holders, attorneys, teachers, airline pilots, and government employees all face profession-specific reporting rules and disciplinary procedures that run parallel to criminal proceedings. "Many people don't realize their license can be suspended at arraignment before they're even convicted," Inniss explains. "The administrative penalties often hit before the criminal case is resolved."

New York DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss notes that the timing and nature of reporting obligations differ by profession, and that missing a self-reporting deadline is often treated more severely than the underlying charge itself. CDL holders face some of the most immediate consequences under federal regulations at 49 CFR § 383.51, which mandates a one-year disqualification for a first DWI conviction, even when the arrest occurs in a personal vehicle, and a lifetime ban for a second offense.

Attorney Inniss draws on more than 22 years of experience as a New York State Trooper, including service as a Certified Breathalyzer Operator who personally participated in over 100 DWI arrests, to scrutinize every element of the criminal case, from the initial traffic stop to field sobriety test administration and breath testing procedures. He holds an NHTSA Instructor designation in standardized field sobriety tests and is a member of the National College of DUI Defense and a Fellow of the American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys. This law enforcement background allows him to identify procedural errors and evidentiary weaknesses that a defense attorney without investigative experience might overlook.

The firm handles cases for licensed professionals throughout Middletown, Suffern, Wallkill, Goshen, Newburgh, Monroe, and Warwick, serving clients across Orange and Rockland Counties. "The criminal case and the licensing board proceeding are connected from day one," Inniss advises. "Every decision made in court, including whether to accept a plea, has direct consequences for your professional credentials."

Common mistakes licensed professionals make after a DWI arrest include treating the criminal and licensing proceedings as separate problems, assuming a first offense or a reduction to DWAI will not affect their license, and waiting until a licensing board sends a letter before seeking legal counsel. An OASAS (Office of Addiction Services and Supports) evaluation, which courts may order in connection with certain DWI charges, can be subpoenaed by licensing boards and used as evidence in disciplinary proceedings, making early legal guidance on how to approach the evaluation a critical step in protecting professional credentials.

"Waiting to address these charges only makes the situation more difficult," Inniss notes. "Courts track compliance closely, and boards are notified through processes that can move quickly regardless of the final criminal outcome."

For licensed professionals in the Hudson Valley facing DWI charges, coordinating criminal defense and licensing board strategy through a single experienced attorney can prevent decisions made in one proceeding from undermining the other. For consultations, contact The Inniss Firm, PLLC at (845) 470-4236.

About The Inniss Firm, PLLC:

The Inniss Firm, PLLC is a Middletown-based law firm dedicated to DWI defense and professional license protection for licensed professionals throughout the Hudson Valley. Led by attorney Randall F. Inniss, a former New York State Trooper with over 22 years of law enforcement experience and more than 25 years of legal practice, the firm represents nurses, CDL holders, physicians, attorneys, teachers, and other regulated professionals across Orange, Rockland, and surrounding counties. For consultations, call (845) 470-4236.

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