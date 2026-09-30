San Francisco Speeding Ticket Attorney Adam Cohen Explains Penalties For Driving Over 100 MPH Under CVC 22348(B)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - September 30, 2026 - Drivers cited for traveling more than 100 miles per hour on a California highway face consequences that reach well beyond an ordinary speeding ticket, including significant fines, DMV points, and potential license suspension. San Francisco speeding ticket attorney Adam Cohen of Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation ( ) is providing guidance on how California Vehicle Code section 22348(b) works and what options are available to those facing this charge.

According to San Francisco speeding ticket attorney Adam Cohen, a violation of CVC 22348(b) is an infraction rather than a misdemeanor, yet the penalties are far more serious than those for a routine citation. A conviction results in two DMV points, substantial fines and penalty assessments, and the possibility of a license suspension. "Many drivers assume that because this is only an infraction, the consequences are minor," Cohen explains. "In reality, a single over-100-mph citation can move a driver much closer to a negligent-operator action and affect their record for years."

San Francisco speeding ticket attorney Adam Cohen notes that the statute establishes escalating penalties for repeat offenses. A first conviction carries a fine of up to $500 and a possible court-ordered suspension of up to 30 days. A second conviction within three years increases the maximum fine to $750 and triggers a DMV suspension, while a third or later conviction within five years raises the maximum fine to $1,000 and carries a one-year suspension or restricted license under Vehicle Code section 13355.

The scheduled penalty for a standard CVC 22348(b) conviction typically includes a $200 base fine plus $696 in mandatory penalty assessments and surcharges, for total bail of $896, along with two DMV points. Cohen points out that reducing the matter to a one-point violation generally requires either dismissal of the CVC 22348(b) charge or a conviction under a different Vehicle Code section.

Attorney Cohen emphasizes that the DMV keeps two-point convictions on a driving record for seven years, compared with three years for most one-point violations. "Because this charge adds two points at once, a single citation can have an outsized impact on a driver's standing with the DMV," he observes. Under California's Negligent Operator Treatment System, a driver may be treated as a negligent operator after accumulating four points within 12 months, six points within 24 months, or eight points within 36 months, and reaching the Level III threshold can bring a one-year probation period that includes a six-month suspension.

Cohen also highlights that a CVC 22348(b) citation can require a court appearance because the statute authorizes a license suspension. Whether a driver must appear personally, may appear remotely, or may be represented by counsel depends on the citation, the courtesy notice, and local court rules. In many infraction cases an attorney can appear on the driver's behalf, though the court retains authority to require personal appearance, and a willful failure to appear may become a separate misdemeanor under Vehicle Code section 40508.

Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation reviews the officer's speed-measurement method, the evidence collected, and the driver's history before determining how to proceed. Defense approaches may include challenging radar or LiDAR calibration and maintenance records, questioning pacing estimates, cross-examining the citing officer on visibility and traffic conditions, negotiating a reduction to a lower one-point violation when the facts support it, and presenting mitigating factors to seek reduced fines or to argue against a discretionary suspension.

Cohen adds that commercial driver's license holders face additional exposure. Because CVC 22348(b) is a two-point violation, no driver is eligible for traffic school for the charge as written, and under federal rules, speeding 15 mph or more over the limit is a "serious traffic violation" that can lead to a 60-day CDL disqualification for two such violations within three years, or a 120-day disqualification for three within three years. The firm also notes that high-speed conduct is sometimes accompanied by related charges such as reckless driving under CVC 23103 or a speed contest under CVC 23109, which can be prosecuted as misdemeanors.

The firm represents drivers cited on roadways including Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 101, Interstate 80, Interstate 280, and Interstate 405, with offices in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, and Los Angeles serving traffic courts across Northern and Southern California.

For those facing a citation for driving over 100 mph, contacting an experienced traffic defense attorney may help protect driving privileges, limit financial penalties, and preserve a clean driving record before the scheduled court date.

About Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation:

Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation is a San Francisco-based traffic defense firm led by founder and managing partner Adam Cohen, Esq. The firm defends drivers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, San Jose, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and across California in speeding, DUI, and traffic violation matters, including citations under California Vehicle Code section 22348(b). For consultations, call (628) 203-1868.

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