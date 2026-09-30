New York City Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Outlines The House Purchase Process For NYC Buyers

NEW YORK, NY – September 30, 2026 – Purchasing a home in New York City ranks among the most significant financial commitments a buyer will make, and the process involves legal complexities that distinguish it from residential transactions in much of the country. New York City real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) is providing guidance on how buyers can protect their deposits, negotiate favorable contract terms, and ensure that title transfers cleanly on closing day. From the initial contract review through the final recording of the deed, the firm represents buyers purchasing co-ops in Manhattan, condos in Brooklyn, and townhouses in Queens, as well as homes throughout the Bronx and Staten Island.

According to New York City real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, residential purchase contracts in the city are typically reviewed and negotiated by attorneys before both sides sign, making legal involvement the standard practice in most transactions. Lenders, sellers' attorneys, and title companies generally expect the buyer's attorney to be actively engaged from contract to closing. "In a city where many purchase prices exceed one million dollars, the cost of attorney representation is modest compared to the financial exposure of an unreviewed contract," Zinkovetsky explains.

New York City real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky notes that the type of property being purchased determines the legal documents, approval process, and closing costs involved. Co-ops, which significantly outnumber condominiums in Manhattan, involve buying shares of stock in a cooperative corporation and receiving a proprietary lease rather than a deed, and they require board approval. Condo and townhouse buyers, by contrast, receive a deed and take ownership of real property, with the attorney reviewing the offering plan, unit deed, common charge schedules, and association bylaws.

The contract of sale is the most consequential document in any NYC house purchase, and once it is fully executed, the buyer's rights are largely defined by what is written on those pages. Zinkovetsky points out that common contingencies protect buyers in critical ways, including the mortgage contingency, which allows a buyer who applies in good faith to cancel and recover the deposit if the lender denies the application. Additional protections include inspection contingencies, co-op board approval contingencies, and appraisal contingencies. "Waiving contingencies, especially the mortgage contingency, is common in competitive Manhattan markets but carries substantial financial risk," Zinkovetsky advises.

In New York, the contract deposit is often ten percent of the purchase price, held in escrow by the seller's attorney until closing. Attorney Zinkovetsky emphasizes that without properly drafted contingency clauses, a buyer who cancels without a valid contractual basis risks forfeiting the entire deposit. In Manhattan, where median sale prices exceed one million dollars, a ten percent deposit represents a significant commitment that must be protected by carefully drafted contract language.

Title review is another critical stage of due diligence. After the contract is signed, the attorney orders a title report to identify outstanding liens or judgments, unpaid taxes, open building permits, Department of Buildings or Housing Preservation and Development violations, easements, boundary disputes, and estate or probate issues affecting the chain of title. Common issues in Manhattan and the other boroughs include open permits from prior renovations, unpaid municipal liens, and unresolved estate claims, all of which the seller must clear before closing. For deeded properties such as condos and townhouses, title insurance provides additional protection if a covered defect surfaces after closing.

Zinkovetsky also guides buyers through the closing costs that routinely add two to six percent to the purchase price. Among the largest buyer-side expenses is the mansion tax, which applies to residential purchases of one million dollars or more and follows a progressive rate structure ranging from one percent to 3.9 percent. On a $2.5 million Manhattan apartment, the combined mansion tax and supplemental transfer tax would total $31,250. Other costs include mortgage recording tax, title insurance premiums, attorney fees, and, for co-ops and condos, move-in deposits and application fees.

The firm notes that NYC residential closings typically take sixty to 120 days from an accepted offer, with co-op purchases often running longer because of the board approval process, which alone can add thirty to sixty days. Cash transactions without board approval can close in as few as thirty days when the title is clear and both parties are prepared. At the closing table, the attorney coordinates with the seller's attorney, the lender's counsel, and the title company to confirm that every document is correct, all financial figures are accurate, the title is clear, and the deed is properly recorded.

For those preparing to purchase a home in New York City, consulting a real estate attorney may help protect deposits, clarify contract terms, and keep the transaction on track from offer to closing.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a New York City-based law firm focused on real estate transactions, founded by managing partner Peter Zinkovetsky. The firm represents buyers purchasing co-ops, condos, and townhouses throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, as well as Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties. The team provides full-service buyer representation from contract review through closing. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090 or visit the office at 505 Park Ave #1201, New York, NY 10022.

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