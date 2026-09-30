Gloucester County Car Accident Attorney Ken Gibson Explains Aggressive Driving And Road Rage Claims In Virginia

HAYES, VA - September 30, 2026 - Aggressive driving and road rage can produce some of the most serious crashes on Virginia roads, leaving injured people to cope with severe harm, extensive property damage, and complicated insurance disputes. Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) is offering guidance on how Virginia law defines aggressive driving, how liability is established, and what compensation may be available to those hurt by dangerous drivers.

According to Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson, aggressive driving is a specific criminal offense in Virginia, not merely poor behavior behind the wheel. Under Va. Code § 46.2-868.1, a driver commits aggressive driving by violating at least one listed traffic law and either creating a hazard to another person or acting with the intent to harass, intimidate, injure, or obstruct someone. "Many people assume aggressive driving is just an attitude, but it has a precise legal definition that can shape an injury claim," Gibson explains.

Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson notes that the listed violations supporting such a charge include driving on the wrong side of the highway, following too closely, unsafe passing, evading traffic-control devices, and speeding. Aggressive driving is generally punished as a Class 2 misdemeanor, carrying up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. When the driver intends to injure another person, the offense rises to a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to twelve months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, and courts may order completion of an aggressive driving program.

Gibson points out that aggressive driving is often confused with reckless driving, though the two are separate offenses. Reckless driving under Va. Code § 46.2-852 focuses on operating a vehicle in a manner that endangers life, limb, or property and is charged as a Class 1 misdemeanor. "A single road rage incident can involve an aggressive driving charge, a reckless driving charge, or both," he observes. "In a civil claim, the injured person must still prove that the driver's conduct caused the crash and the resulting losses."

The injuries caused by these crashes can be severe. Speeding, tailgating, and sudden lane changes leave other motorists little time to react, and the resulting collisions may cause spinal injuries, brain damage, nerve damage, amputations, organ damage, internal bleeding, and broken bones. Such injuries often require extended treatment, cause significant pain, and keep an injured person from returning to work.

Attorney Gibson emphasizes that a criminal charge alone does not establish civil liability. Under Va. Code § 8.01-418, evidence of a guilty or no-contest plea, a finding of guilt in absentia, or a forfeiture arising from the same crash may be admissible in the civil case, but the injured person must still prove fault, causation, and damages. A violation of a traffic safety statute may support negligence per se when the legal requirements for that doctrine are satisfied. Insurance coverage may also be disputed when a claim involves alleged intentional conduct, making thorough documentation essential.

Virginia's pure contributory negligence rule presents an additional challenge for injured motorists. If an injured person's own negligence contributed to the crash in any degree, recovery may be barred entirely. "Insurers frequently argue that the injured driver shared fault by speeding or reacting unsafely," Gibson advises. "Because so much rides on fault, preserving the police report, witness statements, and any dash camera footage can be the difference between full recovery and none. Individuals should speak with an attorney before giving any recorded statement to an insurer."

Those injured by aggressive drivers may pursue compensation for medical expenses and anticipated future treatment, lost income and reduced earning capacity, vehicle repair or replacement costs, pain, suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and other documented losses. The firm encourages injured people to keep all bills, receipts, and pay stubs and to gather statements describing how the crash affected their lives.

Deadlines are strict in Virginia. Under Va. Code § 8.01-243(A), a personal injury lawsuit generally must be filed within two years of the crash, while property damage claims may be filed within five years under § 8.01-243(B). Because tolling rules and other exceptions may apply, GibsonSingleton urges injured individuals to confirm their deadlines with counsel promptly. The firm handles cases throughout the Gloucester County courts, the Middle Peninsula, and the wider Hampton Roads region, with attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton investigating crashes, gathering evidence, and preparing each case for trial when a fair settlement cannot be reached.

For those injured by an aggressive or road rage driver, contacting an experienced car accident attorney may help protect their rights, preserve critical evidence, and pursue the full compensation supported by the facts.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a Hayes-based personal injury firm led by attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton. The firm represents injured people throughout Gloucester County, the Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads, focusing on car accident and injury claims. The office is located at 4073 S George Washington Mem Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072. For consultations, call (804) 413-6777.

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