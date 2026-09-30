New Jersey DUI Attorney Rachel Kugel Explains Jail Risk For First-Offense DWI Charges

NEWARK, NJ – September 30, 2026 – Motorists charged with a first-offense DWI in New Jersey often fear immediate incarceration, but most first-time offenders do not serve time behind bars. New Jersey DUI attorney Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm ( ) is providing guidance on how likely jail time truly is for a first offense, and what factors influence sentencing under state law. The firm's overview explains the penalties, BAC tiers, and defense options available to those facing these charges.

According to New Jersey DUI attorney Rachel Kugel, first-offense impaired driving is governed by N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, which allows for up to 30 days in jail regardless of blood alcohol concentration. However, the statute contains no mandatory minimum jail sentence, giving municipal court judges broad discretion. "Many people assume a first DWI automatically means jail, but that is rarely the reality for a standard first offense," explains Kugel.

New Jersey classifies impaired driving as a motor vehicle offense rather than a criminal charge, meaning first-offense cases are heard in municipal court without a jury trial. New Jersey DUI attorney Rachel Kugel notes that while a DWI conviction does not create a criminal record, the consequences remain significant and cannot be expunged. The penalty framework depends primarily on the BAC reading at the time of the stop.

The statute divides first offenses into three tiers. A BAC between 0.08% and 0.09% carries a fine of $250 to $400, while a BAC of 0.10% or higher raises the base fine to $300 to $500. A reading of 0.15% or above triggers a mandatory three-month license forfeiture, though recent updates to New Jersey law allow drivers who voluntarily install an ignition interlock device before conviction to earn a two-for-one credit that can reduce or eliminate that forfeiture.

Kugel emphasizes that certain aggravating factors substantially increase the likelihood of incarceration. Refusing a breath test is a separate offense under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.4a and adds to the DWI charge rather than replacing it. Driving with a minor passenger can result in a disorderly persons offense, and causing an accident with injury may lead to an assault by auto charge under N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1(c), a fourth-degree crime punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

"The absence of a mandatory minimum gives defense counsel room to argue for alternative penalties," Kugel adds. "But that flexibility disappears quickly when there is a very high BAC, an accident, or a child in the vehicle." Attorney Kugel points out that most first-time offenders receive fines, mandatory attendance at an Intoxicated Driver Resource Center, and an ignition interlock requirement rather than jail.

Beyond the possibility of incarceration, the firm's guidance details the broader financial and administrative consequences of a first offense. When base fines, mandatory fees, the three-year insurance surcharge, and interlock installation and monitoring costs are combined, the total cost of a first-offense DWI in New Jersey can exceed $10,000. Every convicted driver must attend the Intoxicated Driver Resource Center for a minimum of 12 hours, and failure to appear results in an additional two-day jail sentence.

Kugel observes that proactive steps taken before sentencing can meaningfully improve outcomes. No prior DWI history, a BAC in the lower tier, cooperation during the stop, and voluntary enrollment in an alcohol education program are among the factors that reduce jail risk. She notes that current New Jersey law permits plea agreements in DWI cases when recommended by the prosecutor and supported by a proper factual basis, though Pre-Trial Intervention remains unavailable because DWI is a Title 39 motor vehicle offense.

The Kugel Law Firm handles DWI cases in municipal courts throughout New Jersey. Attorney Kugel advises that early intervention is critical, as challenging the legality of the traffic stop, reviewing breath test calibration records, examining field sobriety test administration, and verifying the required 20-minute observation period are all time-sensitive matters that can affect the admissibility of evidence.

For those facing a first-offense DWI in New Jersey, contacting an experienced defense attorney may help protect driving privileges, reduce penalties, and preserve available defense options.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm is a Newark-based firm focused on DWI and criminal defense, representing clients in municipal and superior courts throughout New Jersey. Founded by attorney Rachel Kugel, a member of the National College of DWI Defense and the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, the firm emphasizes the technical and procedural details of each case. The office is located at 1 Gateway Ctr, Suite 2600, Newark, NJ 07102. For consultations, call (973) 854-0098.

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