Bronx High Net Worth Divorce Attorney Juan Luciano Explains Valuation Of Digital Assets And Property In New York

BRONX, NY - September 30, 2026 - Divorces involving closely held companies, investment portfolios, trusts, inherited wealth, and digital assets such as cryptocurrency demand a level of financial precision that ordinary matrimonial cases rarely require. Bronx high net worth divorce attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) has released detailed guidance explaining how New York courts identify, classify, and value substantial marital estates. The material addresses business valuation, forensic asset tracing, tax exposure, and the discovery challenges posed by cryptocurrency and other digital holdings.

According to Bronx high net worth divorce attorney Juan Luciano, New York does not apply a fixed dollar threshold to define a high-asset case, and the structure of the estate matters far more than any single account balance. "A high net worth divorce depends less on a specific dollar amount and more on how the wealth is held," Luciano explains. "Investment vehicles, business ownership, and out-of-state or digital holdings require careful identification and valuation before a court can order equitable distribution."

Bronx high net worth divorce attorney Juan Luciano notes that New York operates under equitable distribution rather than community property principles, as set out in Domestic Relations Law Section 236(B). Property acquired during the marriage is presumed marital unless a spouse proves otherwise, and the burden of establishing a separate-property claim falls on the spouse asserting it. Under Price v. Price, 69 N.Y.2d 8 (1986), any increase in the value of separate property attributable to the active efforts of either spouse may be treated as marital property, while purely passive market growth remains separate.

The guidance places particular emphasis on investment assets, trusts, and cryptocurrency. Luciano points out that deferred compensation, restricted stock, stock options, private equity interests, and carried interest often vest partly during the marriage and partly afterward, requiring careful allocation of the marital portion. "Cryptocurrency and other digital assets demand targeted discovery, because wallet holdings do not appear on standard brokerage statements," he observes.

Business valuation frequently drives the outcome of these cases. Luciano explains that a company created or acquired during the marriage is subject to equitable distribution, and appraisers may apply an income approach, a market approach, or an asset approach to establish value. Courts often award the business to the titled spouse while providing the other spouse with a distributive award, which may be structured as a buyout paid over time, secured by a promissory note, or offset against real estate and retirement assets so the company can continue operating.

Attorney Luciano also addresses concealment of property, a recurring concern in high-asset matters. The firm works with forensic accountants to reconstruct account histories through subpoenas, depositions, and document demands when voluntary disclosure remains incomplete. "New York courts can draw adverse inferences and shift counsel fees when the evidence shows a spouse withheld financial information," Luciano adds, noting that both parties are required to file a Sworn Statement of Net Worth.

Protecting inherited wealth requires disciplined record-keeping, according to the firm. An inheritance is treated as separate property, but commingling inherited funds with marital earnings or depositing them into joint accounts can convert them into marital property. Luciano advises that titling inherited funds in a sole name, avoiding joint accounts, and preserving statements are practical steps that help preserve a separate-property claim, and that prenuptial or postnuptial agreements executed in compliance with Domestic Relations Law Section 236(B)(3) can confirm that inheritances and passive appreciation remain separate.

Tax treatment can significantly alter the real value of a settlement. Luciano emphasizes that two accounts with identical balances are not equivalent when one holds appreciated stock with a low cost basis and the other holds cash, since the recipient of the appreciated position absorbs the future capital gains liability. Transfers between spouses incident to divorce are tax-free at the time of transfer under Internal Revenue Code Section 1041, and dividing a retirement plan requires a Qualified Domestic Relations Order accepted by the plan administrator before the case closes.

On support matters, the firm explains that spousal maintenance begins with the guideline formula under Domestic Relations Law Section 236(B)(6) up to a statutory income cap, with judges exercising discretion over income above that cap based on the length of the marriage, earning capacity, health, and marital standard of living. The Bronx-based office appears regularly in Bronx County Supreme Court and Bronx Family Court and serves clients across Bronx, New York, Kings, Queens, and Richmond Counties.

For individuals facing a divorce involving a business, investment portfolio, digital assets, or inherited wealth, consulting a knowledgeable high net worth divorce attorney early may help preserve financial records, establish valuation dates, and secure complete disclosure.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Bronx-based family law firm focused on high net worth divorce, equitable distribution, business valuation, and asset tracing for clients throughout New York City. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, who has practiced family law in New York since 2005, the firm serves business owners, executives, investors, and their spouses. The office is located at 187 E 163rd St, Bronx, NY 10451. For consultations, call (718) 519-8336.

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