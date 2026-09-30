Manhattan Legal Separation Attorney Ryan Besinque Explains Separation Mediation In New York

NEW YORK, NY – September 30, 2026 – Couples considering separation in New York have options beyond contested court proceedings, including a voluntary, out-of-court process that allows spouses to negotiate the terms of a legally binding separation agreement. Manhattan legal separation attorney Ryan Besinque of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) is providing guidance on how separation mediation works, what issues it resolves, and its legal effects under New York law.

Separation mediation is a collaborative approach in which a neutral mediator helps a separating couple negotiate issues such as property division, spousal maintenance, child custody, child support, and debt allocation without going to court. According to Manhattan legal separation attorney Ryan Besinque, the resulting agreement becomes an enforceable contract once both spouses sign it and their signatures are acknowledged before a notary. "Mediation gives both spouses direct control over the outcome rather than leaving those decisions to a judge," Besinque explains.

Manhattan legal separation attorney Ryan Besinque notes that separation mediation differs from divorce mediation in an important way. While divorce mediation produces a settlement incorporated into a divorce judgment that ends the marriage, separation mediation produces an agreement that keeps the marriage legally intact while establishing each spouse's rights and responsibilities during the period of separation.

The process also carries a distinct statutory function under New York law. Under Domestic Relations Law Section 170(6), if spouses live apart for six months or more under a properly executed separation agreement, and the filing spouse has substantially complied with its terms, that spouse can seek a conversion divorce. This means separation mediation can serve as the first step toward an eventual divorce when statutory requirements are met.

Besinque points out that New York recognizes two paths to legal separation. The first is a court-issued judgment of separation under DRL Section 200, which requires filing an action in Supreme Court and proving statutory grounds such as cruel and inhuman treatment, abandonment, non-support, adultery, imprisonment, or an irretrievable breakdown of the relationship. The second is a privately negotiated separation agreement produced through mediation, which does not require proving fault and is typically faster and less adversarial than filing a separation action in court.

A separation agreement reached through mediation can address the same issues a court would decide in a contested proceeding. These include division of marital property and debt, spousal maintenance, child custody and parenting schedules, child support, health insurance, use of the marital home, and tax filing arrangements. Attorney Besinque emphasizes that child support terms must comply with the New York Child Support Standards Act, which establishes a formula based on parental income. "Parents may agree to deviate from the standard amount, but the agreement must acknowledge the statutory guidelines and state the reasons for any deviation," he notes.

New York is an equitable distribution state under DRL Section 236(B), meaning marital property is divided fairly, though not necessarily equally, based on factors such as the length of the marriage, each spouse's income, and future financial needs. Besinque observes that while couples can craft their own financial terms in mediation, those agreements must still meet legal requirements and may be challenged if affected by fraud, duress, overreaching, or unconscionability.

The mediation process generally follows a sequence that includes an initial consultation, full financial disclosure, issue identification, structured negotiation sessions, drafting of the agreement, independent attorney review, and execution before a notary. Besinque advises that the mediator serves as a neutral facilitator who cannot give legal advice to either spouse. "Because the mediator is neutral, each spouse should have independent counsel available to review proposals and the final agreement before signing," he advises.

Besinque also cautions that mediation is not appropriate for every couple. Situations involving domestic violence or coercive control, hidden assets, severe power imbalances, or a need for emergency court orders may make mediation unsafe or ineffective. In those circumstances, pursuing relief through the court system may be the better approach.

For those weighing separation from a spouse, mediation offers a private, structured setting to resolve matters while preserving cooperative relationships, particularly for parents who will continue co-parenting. Contacting a Manhattan legal separation attorney may help individuals understand their rights and move forward with a clear plan.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is a Manhattan-based family law firm focused on legal separation, divorce, property division, spousal maintenance, child custody, and child support. Led by attorney Ryan Besinque, the firm serves clients in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and throughout New York City from its office at 115 W 25th St, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For consultations, call (929) 251-4477.

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