Hepatic Tumor Clinical Trial Drug Development Pipeline Expands With Contributions From 75+ Key Companies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Hepatic Tumor Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 75+ pipeline Hepatic Tumor Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's “Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Hepatic Tumor pipeline landscape. It covers the Hepatic Tumor pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hepatic Tumor pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Hepatic Tumor Pipeline @ Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Report



On September 28, 2026, Pfizer conducted a phase 1B/2 study is to learn about the effects of the study medicine (PF-08634404) when given alone or with another antibody (ipilimumab) for the treatment of a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that is either locally advanced (spread to nearby tissues) or has spread to other parts of the body.

On September 15, 2026, University Hospitals, Leicester announced a study aims to assess the effect of omega-3 FA upon hepatic colorectal metastases in a pilot study. 20 patients will be selected for this pilot study with potentially resectable hepatic colorectal adenocarcinoma metastases. 10 patients will receive total parenteral nutrition (TPN) without fish oils (controls), 10 will receive fish oil containing lipid emulsion in their TPN.

On September 15, 2026, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. highlighted a phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of paltusotine treatment vs placebo as well as the long-term safety of paltusotine in adults with carcinoid syndrome due to well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors. The purpose of this study is to continue the evaluation of the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of paltusotine in participants with carcinoid syndrome.

DelveInsight's Hepatic Tumor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Hepatic Tumor treatment.

The leading Hepatic Tumor Companies include Can Fite Biopharma, MiNA Therapeutics, Medivir AB, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Etnova Therapeutics Corp., SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Ocuphire Pharma, Surface Oncology, Genoscience, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Qurient Co., Ltd., Kowa Company, Ltd., and Eureka Therapeutics Inc and others. Promising Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Therapies such as Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab 15 mg/kg, Tiragolumab, NIK-333(peretinoin), Sorafenib, SonoVue®, Talaporfin sodium, NV1020, Pemetrexed, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Hepatic Tumor Treatment Drugs

Hepatic Tumor Overview

Hepatic tumors, also known as liver tumors, encompass a broad spectrum of growths that can develop within the liver. These tumors can be benign or malignant and may originate from hepatocytes, the primary cell type in the liver, or from other cell types within the liver. The most common types of hepatic tumors include hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which arises from hepatocytes, and cholangiocarcinoma, which originates from the bile ducts within the liver. Other less common types include hepatic adenomas, focal nodular hyperplasia, and hemangiomas.

Hepatic Tumor Emerging Drugs Profile

Namodenoson: Can Fite Biopharma

Namodenoson is a small molecule A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) agonist. It is an oral drug currently being developed for the treatment of oncology diseases including advanced liver cancer(hepatocellular carcinoma), pancreatic cancer and metabolic associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

MTL CEBPA: MiNA Therapeutics

MTL-CEBPA is a novel medicine being developed as a combination therapy in cancer. MTL-CEBPA is designed to reduce immune suppression of myeloid cells by restoring C/EBP-a protein to normal levels using the RNA Activation mechanism. The drug candidate uses the RNA interference mechanism of action. Currently being evaluated in the Phase II studies for the treatment of Hepatic Tumor.

Amivantamab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Amivantamab is a fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody with immune cell-directing activity that targets tumors with activating and resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications. The drug is based on antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity mechanism of action. The drug is in Phase II stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Hepatic Tumor.

Fostroxacitabine bralpamide: Medivir AB

Fostroxacitabine bralpamide is a small molecule a type of smart chemotherapy that delivers the cell-killing compound selectively to the tumor while minimizing the harmful effect on normal cells. being developed by Medivir AB. It works as Nucleotide DNA polymerase inhibitor. The drug candidate is administered through oral route. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase I/II for the treatment of Hepatic Tumor.

ETN101: Etnova Therapeutics Corp.

ETN101 is a synthetic drug candidate designed to be a best-in-class anticancer agent targeting hepatocellular carcinoma. It is being developed with the aim of preoccupying the market for both first-line and follow-up treatments of hepatocellular carcinoma with its high rate of complete remission and safety. It inhibits protein activity using FLT3/KIT/VEGFR2/PDGFRB tyrosine kinase inhibitors and its downstream signaling pathways: PI3K/AKT and RAS-MAPK, working as multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitors (mTKI). The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Hepatic Tumor.

The Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hepatic Tumor with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hepatic Tumor Treatment.

Hepatic Tumor Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hepatic Tumor Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hepatic Tumor market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Hepatic Tumor Pipeline @ New Hepatic Tumor Drugs

Hepatic Tumor Companies

Can Fite Biopharma, MiNA Therapeutics, Medivir AB, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Etnova Therapeutics Corp., SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Ocuphire Pharma, Surface Oncology, Genoscience, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Qurient Co., Ltd., Kowa Company, Ltd., and Eureka Therapeutics Inc and others.

Hepatic Tumor Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Hepatic Tumor Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Hepatic Tumor Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Hepatic Tumor Companies- Can Fite Biopharma, MiNA Therapeutics, Medivir AB, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Etnova Therapeutics Corp., SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Genmab/Janssen Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Ocuphire Pharma, Surface Oncology, Genoscience, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Qurient Co., Ltd., Kowa Company, Ltd., and Eureka Therapeutics Inc and others.

Hepatic Tumor Pipeline Therapies- Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab 15 mg/kg, Tiragolumab, NIK-333(peretinoin), Sorafenib, SonoVue®, Talaporfin sodium, NV1020, Pemetrexed, and others.

Hepatic Tumor Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hepatic Tumor Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHepatic Tumor: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisNamodenoson: Can Fite BiopharmaMid Stage Products (Phase II)MTL CEBPA: MiNA TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Comparative AnalysisETN101: Etnova Therapeutics Corp.Inactive ProductsHepatic Tumor Key CompaniesHepatic Tumor Key ProductsHepatic Tumor - Unmet NeedsHepatic Tumor - Market Drivers and BarriersHepatic Tumor - Future Perspectives and ConclusionHepatic Tumor Analyst ViewsHepatic Tumor Key CompaniesAppendix

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