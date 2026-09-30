Stocks FNGR AMFN GMGMF NIVF In The News Plus More Inside

Dallas TX – Sept. 30, 2026 – Fusion-energy, powered infrastructure, manufactoring and exploration headline the latest developments from NIVF, AMFN, FNGR, GMGMF, AMLM and RETO.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) released a technical analysis by Chief Technology Officer Dr. John E. Brandenburg explaining Texatron's proposed approach to compressing, heating and stabilizing plasma. The platform is being developed to use deuterium and helium-3, with the goal of recovering electricity directly from fusion energy without steam turbines. Further experiments will evaluate plasma conditions and energy recovery; fusion ignition, net energy gain and direct electricity conversion remain undemonstrated objectives.

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Newbit Technology Inc. for US$2.3 million in cash, excluding GST and subject to customary adjustments. Newbit holds permits, land-use rights, pipeline and metering infrastructure, regulatory registration and related rights for FingerMotion's previously disclosed 9.9 MW behind-the-meter powered site in Alberta, known as Brooks Campus #1. If completed, the acquisition would consolidate ownership of those site assets and rights.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) closed an approximately US$10 million private placement, issuing 6,465,336 ordinary shares at CA$2.15 each. The financing supports graphene production, battery-cell capacity and commercialization as GMG advances its Gen 2.0 manufacturing plant, G®CELLS battery technology and G FLUID coolant targeting industrial and AI-data-center cooling.

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) announced pricing of a public offering expected to generate approximately $1.25 million in gross proceeds, before fees and expenses. The reasonable best-efforts offering comes as the diversified company pursues activities spanning reproductive health, real estate development and digital asset management.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) completed its PCAOB audit and is targeting a Q4 2026 OTCQB uplisting. Its 11 active global project interests span gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements, highlighting a diversified exploration portfolio beyond its namesake commodity.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) approved a 20-for-1 combination of its Class A shares, with trading on the adjusted basis scheduled to begin Oct. 2, 2026.

Additional companies on the broader watchlist include SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR) PetVivo Holdings (OTCQX: PETV), Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT), and Clifton Mining (OTC: CFTN).

About the Companies

The featured companies operate across reproductive health and diversified investments, fusion-energy development, technology and powered infrastructure, advanced materials, mineral exploration and environmental equipment.

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