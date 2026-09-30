Vivosim Labs (NASDAQ: VIVS) Targets Complex ADC Drug Toxicity With Human 3D Biology

Dallas TX - September 30, 2026 - Antibody-drug conjugates are designed to deliver powerful cancer-killing payloads directly to targeted cells, but their precision comes with significant development complexity. For VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS), that complexity could represent an important test-and potentially a broader commercial opportunity for its NAMkind 3D human tissue and predictive toxicology platform.

An ADC combines an antibody, linker and potent therapeutic payload. Toxicity can potentially originate from the antibody, premature linker release, the payload, off-target exposure or interactions among those components.

That makes the challenge considerably larger than simply determining whether an ADC produces a safety signal.

The more valuable questions are: What is causing the toxicity? Is the risk likely to matter in humans? And what should the development team do next?

Alongside VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS), investors are also watching Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB), FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR), IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: IGC), AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: AEON), Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) and NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NIVF) as additional stocks attracting investor attention.

From Detecting Toxicity to Explaining It

According to research from Intro-Act, VivoSim's liver and intestinal platforms have demonstrated the ability to distinguish toxicity associated with ADC components and reflect clinically observed liver and intestinal safety patterns.

If reproduced across broader datasets and development programs, that capability could be significant because identifying the source of an ADC safety problem gives developers more options.

A team might modify the linker, change the payload, adjust dosing, compare another construct, investigate the mechanism or discontinue a candidate before substantially more development capital is committed.

That is the difference between simply generating a toxicity result and providing information capable of influencing a drug-development decision.

ADCs Put VivoSim's Platform to a Harder Test

VivoSim's broader strategy combines 3D human tissues, multiple biological readouts and predictive analytics to generate human-relevant information earlier in drug development.

ADCs put that entire technology stack under greater pressure. Their biology is more complicated, the source of toxicity can be more difficult to isolate, and incorrect development decisions can consume substantial time and capital.

The opportunity also extends beyond ADCs. VivoSim has positioned its NAMkind technology for applications involving antibodies, siRNA, gene therapies and other advanced therapeutic modalities.

The progression could become important for investors: liver models demonstrate human toxicity prediction, intestinal models expand the platform across organ systems, and ADC applications test whether the same underlying technology can address increasingly complex therapeutics.

Each successful expansion could potentially increase the commercial applications of VivoSim's core platform without requiring an entirely new technology foundation.

The Commercial Proof Still Has to Come

The distinction between technical capability and commercial adoption remains critical.

VivoSim has not disclosed an ADC-specific commercial development agreement, and its demonstrated ability to distinguish sources of ADC toxicity should not yet be interpreted as an ADC customer win or established revenue stream.

That makes adoption the next major milestone to watch.

Investors should look for ADC-related projects, deeper mechanistic studies, repeat pharmaceutical customers and continued alignment between VivoSim's models and clinically meaningful outcomes.

If VivoSim can repeatedly help drug developers determine not only whether an ADC is toxic, but why it is toxic, whether that toxicity matters in humans and what developers can do about it, the ADC opportunity could become evidence that its human-biology-to-prediction platform can scale into increasingly valuable pharmaceutical development decisions.

For VIVS, that would represent a potentially important transition: from testing drugs to helping pharma decide what to do with them.

About VivoSim Labs

VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology and CRO services company developing human-relevant predictive toxicology solutions using its NAMkind 3D human liver and intestinal tissue models and VitroSense AI platform. The company's technologies are designed to provide pharmaceutical developers with earlier insight into toxicity and biological response, potentially helping determine which drug candidates should advance, be optimized or undergo additional investigation before costly human clinical development. VivoSim also received a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) following first-patient dosing in a Phase 2 study involving a drug program previously developed by VivoSim and sold to Lilly. The company remains eligible for up to an additional $45 million in potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments, although development of the program is controlled by Lilly.

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