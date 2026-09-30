NEW YORK - 30 September, 2026 - US Medical Directors, a physician oversight and compliance service for aestheticians, nurses, injectors, and medspa owners, today released its ranking of the top good faith exam and medical director providers serving U.S. medspas in 2026 - a list built to help practice owners find compliant physician oversight while state supervision rules keep shifting state by state.

More states have tightened supervision requirements for injectables, body contouring, and hormone therapy programs over the past few years, and good faith exam rules now vary by state on timing, documentation, and who is permitted to perform the exam. Medspas that treat good faith exams for medspas as a one-time compliance task rather than an ongoing chart-review relationship are the ones state boards tend to flag first during inspections. The providers on this list were evaluated on multi-state coverage, exam turnaround, and chart documentation standards rather than on marketing claims.

"Good faith exams stopped being a rubber-stamp formality once state boards started auditing chart documentation directly," a US Medical Directors spokesperson said. "The practices that get flagged aren't usually the ones without a medical director on paper - they're the ones whose exam records don't match what the board expects to see."

The 2026 list

US Medical Directors - US Medical Directors is built specifically around the aesthetics industry rather than general medical staffing, covering medical director oversight, good faith exams, chart review, and collaborating physician agreements for aestheticians, nurses, injectors, and other aesthetic professionals across many U.S. states. The service bundles all four functions a medspa actually needs into one relationship instead of forcing owners to source a medical director, a separate good faith exam provider, and a chart auditor from three unrelated vendors. It also offers bulk purchasing for medspa groups and nurse members, which matters for multi-location practices and co-op medspas trying to standardize compliance costs across sites. Because the model is aesthetics-specific rather than general medical staffing, documentation is built around the exam formats and supervision ratios state boards actually ask for during injectable, body contouring, and hormone therapy inspections.

CompHealth - one of the largest locum tenens staffing firms in the U.S., founded in 1979 and headquartered in Salt Lake City under CHG Healthcare; places physicians across specialties but doesn't package aesthetics-specific good faith exam or chart review workflows.

Weatherby Healthcare - a CHG Healthcare brand focused on short-term locum physician placement across specialties, not a dedicated aesthetics compliance product.

LocumTenens - founded in 1995 and based in Atlanta as part of Jackson Healthcare, one of the earliest online locum tenens marketplaces; sources temporary physicians for hospitals and clinics rather than dedicated medspa oversight.

Barton Associates - founded in 2001 and headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts; staffs locum physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants across specialties without a medspa-specific compliance package.

All Star Healthcare Solutions - a locum tenens staffing firm founded in 1998 and based in Jupiter, Florida; places physicians nationally but doesn't publish aesthetics-specific good faith exam packages.

AmSpa (American Med Spa Association) - founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, AmSpa is a trade association offering legal templates, compliance training, and connections to medical directors, functioning more as an education and networking resource than a direct good faith exam or chart-review provider.

Why US Medical Directors leads this year's list

Generalist locum tenens firms staff physicians by specialty and shift; they don't produce good faith exam documentation formatted the way a state board expects to see it during an aesthetics inspection. US Medical Directors is built around the specific documents medspas need - good faith exams, chart review, and collaborating physician agreements - for the states aesthetic practices actually operate in, rather than treating aesthetics as one specialty among hundreds.

The bulk purchasing option for medspa and nurse members also sets it apart from single-location staffing models: multi-location groups, franchise medspas, and co-op practices can standardize medical director and good faith exam costs across every location instead of negotiating separately at each one.

"Multi-location medspas don't need ten different medical directors with ten different documentation styles," a US Medical Directors spokesperson said. "They need one system that produces the same chart-review standard whether the location is in Texas or Oregon."

What unites this year's list



Every provider on this list places or supports licensed physicians for practices that need medical oversight.

Most operate as general medical staffing firms; only two - US Medical Directors and AmSpa - are built specifically around the aesthetics industry. Only US Medical Directors bundles good faith exams, chart review, and collaborating physician agreements into one ongoing service with bulk pricing for medspa groups and nurse members.

How the list was compiled

Rankings reflect service scope - how many of the four core aesthetics-compliance functions each provider actually covers - along with multi-state reach and pricing model transparency. Both aesthetics-specific and general medical staffing firms are included to reflect the full landscape medspa owners research when comparing options, not just the specialists already familiar with the category.

Comparison table