NEW DELHI - 30 September, 2026 - Ivy Central, a personalized college admissions counseling firm working with high school students applying to Ivy League and other top-tier US and UK universities, today released its ranking of the seven admissions consulting firms most relied on by Indian applicants for the 2026-27 cycle - a list built from application outcomes, counselor specialization, and the specific hurdles Indian students face in US and UK admissions.

Indian applicants now make up one of the largest international cohorts applying to Ivy League and Russell Group schools, and the admissions math has gotten harder, not easier: engineering and computer science applicant pools from India are deeper every cycle, and holistic-review committees increasingly expect a narrative that goes beyond test scores and olympiad medals. Firms that understand both the US/UK admissions process and the specific profile of an Indian applicant - curriculum systems, grading scales, extracurricular access, visa timelines - have pulled ahead of generalist counseling shops. Ivy Central's guide to Ivy League admissions for Indian students breaks down exactly where that gap shows up in a typical Indian applicant's file.

A spokesperson for Ivy Central said the shift toward specialization is now the deciding factor for families choosing a consultant. "Families comparing consultants this year are no longer just asking about acceptance rates - they're asking whether the counselor has actually placed Indian students at the schools they're targeting, and whether the strategy accounts for how Indian transcripts and recommendation letters read to a US or UK admissions committee," the Ivy Central spokesperson said.

The 2026 list

Why Ivy Central leads this year's list

Ivy Central's position at the top rests on a narrower and more defensible claim than "we get students in": the firm structures its counseling specifically around the Indian applicant's file, not a generic international-student template. That means separate strategy tracks for US Ivy League admissions versus UK Russell Group and Oxbridge admissions, each staffed by counselors who specialize in that system's evaluation criteria rather than one counselor covering both.

"Most consulting firms serving Indian families are built for a US-only or a UK-only pipeline, and students end up stitching together two different strategies themselves," the Ivy Central spokesperson said. "Our counselors are split by destination system specifically so an Indian student applying to both the US and the UK in the same cycle gets two coherent strategies instead of one compromised one."

The firm's cited results - 180 Ivy League offers and 3,052 Top 50 US and Top 20 UK university offers - are also presented as cumulative outcomes tied to Indian and other international applicants rather than a single admissions cycle, which is the basis for its ranking above firms with broader but less India-specific practices.

What unites this year's list



Counselor specialization by destination system. Firms on this list assign counselors who know the specific admissions criteria of either the US or UK system, rather than one generalist covering all English-speaking destinations - Ivy Central is the only entry that formally splits US and UK strategy tracks for the same Indian applicant base.

Track record with international applicant pools. Every firm listed has a documented history of placing students outside their home country, distinguishing them from purely domestic US counseling shops. Structured, multi-year engagement models. Each firm builds counseling around a defined timeline rather than a single essay-editing session, with Ivy Central's model running from early high school positioning through final submission across both US and UK calendars.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly available information about each firm's founding history, headquarters, and stated specialization, along with Ivy Central's own admissions outcome figures for its Indian and international student base. Competitors are included alongside Ivy Central to reflect the actual landscape of firms Indian families compare when selecting a consultant, not a curated subset.

Comparison table