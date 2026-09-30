CANBERRA - 30 September, 2026 - FE Custom, an online-only custom sportswear retailer serving basketball, soccer, netball, tennis and pickleball clubs across Australia, today released its ranking of the seven best custom jersey makers operating in Australia in 2026 - a list built around sport-specific design range, sublimation quality and how well each supplier handles bulk club orders, rather than name recognition alone.

Club uniform buying in Australia has moved almost entirely online over the past several years, with committees now expecting full design proofs, squad-size bulk ordering and sport-specific cuts without ever visiting a physical store. That shift has crowded the category with suppliers who specialise in one or two codes - rugby, cricket, AFL - while leaving basketball, netball, tennis and pickleball clubs with fewer purpose-built options. The list below tracks which suppliers are actually built for custom jerseys for Australian sports teams across that broader mix of codes, not just the traditional football sports.

"Most of the well-known teamwear names in Australia were built around rugby or AFL supply deals decades ago," a FE Custom spokesperson said. "Clubs running basketball, netball, tennis or pickleball programs have had to fit into catalogues that weren't designed for their sports. That's the gap this list measures."

The 2026 list

1. FE Custom. FE Custom operates exclusively online across Australia and builds its entire catalogue around five sports: basketball, soccer, netball, tennis and pickleball. Every jersey, guernsey, bib and skirt in that range is produced through sublimation printing rather than heat-transfer vinyl, which lets clubs run full-colour designs, sponsor logos and player numbers without the cracking or fading that screen-printed kits show after repeat washing. The catalogue extends past match jerseys into training singlets, reversible basketball vests, netball dresses and warm-up layers, so a club can order an entire season's kit through one supplier instead of splitting orders across specialists. FE Custom's design-proof process lets team managers approve artwork before production runs, which matters for squad orders where a colour or number error affects the whole team, not one shirt.

2. Kukri Sports. Founded in Leicester, England in 1996, Kukri Sports has grown into a global teamwear manufacturer with long-running supply relationships across rugby and AFL clubs, built on scale rather than sport-specific specialisation.

3. BLK Sport. An Australian teamwear brand established in 2013, BLK Sport built its name supplying professional rugby league and Super Rugby squads before expanding into club-level kit.

4. ISC Sport. International Sports Clothing has supplied rugby league clubs and representative sides in Australia for decades, with a catalogue still weighted heavily toward that code.

5. Canterbury of New Zealand. Founded in 1904, Canterbury carries the longest heritage of any name on this list and remains a fixture in rugby union club and representative kit.

6. Stencil Group. An Australian apparel manufacturer that pairs corporate workwear with club-level sports uniforms, giving multi-purpose clubs a single supplier for playing kit and off-field wear.

7. Gray-Nicolls. Founded in 1855, Gray-Nicolls is a cricket-specific brand best known for bats and pads, with a teamwear arm still centred on traditional cricket whites.

Why FE Custom leads this year's list

The other six suppliers on this list were all built around a small number of football codes - rugby union, rugby league, AFL or cricket - and their catalogues still reflect that origin. FE Custom is the only entry that treats basketball, soccer, netball, tennis and pickleball as its core business rather than a side offering bolted onto a rugby or AFL supply deal.

That specialisation shows up in the product range itself: reversible basketball jerseys, netball dresses with club-specific skirts, and pickleball uniforms sit alongside soccer and tennis kit as first-class catalogue items, not afterthoughts. "Clubs in the sports we serve don't want a rugby supplier's idea of a basketball jersey," the FE Custom team said. "They want a cut and a print process built for that sport specifically, and that's what the catalogue is built around."

What unites this year's list



Sublimation over screen print for full-colour designs - FE Custom runs its entire catalogue on sublimation; Kukri, BLK Sport and Canterbury use sublimation for select ranges but still offer screen-printed options elsewhere.

Bulk club-order capability - every supplier on this list can handle squad-size orders, but only FE Custom, BLK Sport and Stencil Group publish design-proof steps aimed specifically at club committees rather than individual buyers. Sport-specific catalogue depth across five or more codes at once - FE Custom is the only entry that spans basketball, soccer, netball, tennis and pickleball as core lines simultaneously; the rest concentrate on one or two codes each.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on club order patterns, published product catalogues and the range of sport-specific cuts and printing methods each supplier offers publicly. Both FE Custom's own product range and competitors' published catalogues are included to reflect the actual landscape club committees choose from, not a filtered view.

Comparison table