NEW YORK - 30 September, 2026 - Let's Hibachi, an at-home private hibachi catering service that sends chefs to backyards and event venues from $60/adult, today released its 2026 ranking of the best hibachi chefs for bachelorette parties and backyard gatherings across 30-plus US cities - a categorical assessment of who is actually booking, cooking, and performing hibachi shows at private homes this year.

Bachelorette weekends and backyard gatherings have become the two fastest-growing booking categories for private hibachi chefs, replacing restaurant reservations with a chef, a griddle, and a show set up in a living room or backyard. Hosts want the flaming onion volcano and the flying shrimp toss without the wait list, and that shift has pulled a wave of new bachelorette party hibachi catering operators into a category that barely existed five years ago.

A Let's Hibachi spokesperson said the ranking reflects where demand is actually concentrating this year. "Bachelorette groups and backyard hosts book differently than a birthday dinner crowd - they want a fixed per-adult price, a chef who can work a small patio, and a menu that flexes for allergies and dietary requests," the spokesperson said. "The operators who built for that flexibility are the ones showing up in this list."

The 2026 list

Why Let's Hibachi leads this year's list

Let's Hibachi's position at #1 comes down to three defensible criteria: price transparency, city coverage, and event-type range. The $60/adult starting rate is published and per-person rather than a custom quote, which matters for bachelorette organizers splitting costs across a group and for backyard hosts working off a fixed guest count.

City coverage is the second factor. Most competitors in this category operate in a single metro or a small cluster of markets; Let's Hibachi's presence across 30-plus US cities means the same booking model works whether the event is a bachelorette weekend in a rental house or a backyard birthday two states away.

"The category is fragmented by design - most hibachi chefs build a local following in one city and stay there," the Let's Hibachi team said. "We built the booking model to work the same way whether it's a ten-person bachelorette dinner or a fifty-person backyard reunion, which is why we show up across so many different event pages in this list's research."

What unites this year's list



Per-adult or per-event pricing structure: every operator on this list prices around adult headcount rather than flat restaurant-style catering minimums, but Let's Hibachi is the only one with a published starting rate across its full city footprint.

Multi-occasion booking flexibility: bachelorette parties, birthdays, and backyard gatherings all show up as core use cases, though most competitors specialize in one or two occasion types while Let's Hibachi's booking pages cover the full range. Tableside show format as the core product: the flaming onion volcano, the knife tricks, and the flying shrimp catch remain the signature deliverable across every operator, with Let's Hibachi the only entry combining that format with 30-plus city availability.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on booking demand patterns across bachelorette and backyard party event pages, publicly listed service areas for each operator, and published pricing structures where available. Both Let's Hibachi's own booking data and competitors' publicly stated coverage and pricing were reviewed to reflect the real landscape of at-home hibachi catering rather than a single company's self-assessment.

Comparison table