Amb. Diene Visits Frontline African Union Support And Stabilization Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Personnel In Kismayo

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia (SRCC) and Head of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia, Amb. El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, visited AUSSOM Sector 2 in Kismayo, accompanied by the Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, the OiC Police Commissioner, ACP Dr. Samuel Asiedu Okanta, and other members of AUSSOM Senior Management Team.

The visit is part of the SRCC's tour of frontline within AUSSOM's Area of Responsibility aimed at assessing the mandate implementation, operational challenges, and the best way forward. The delegation was received by the Sector Commander, Brig. Joel Maiyo, and met with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops and Sierra Leone Formed Police Unit (SLFPU). The commanders in the Sector briefed on progress made in implementing the AUSSOM mandate, challenges encountered and recommendations.

In his address, Amb. Diene reiterated the importance of strong planning, closer coordination among military, police, civilians, Somali and international partners to degrade Al-Shabaab, protect civilians, advance stabilisation and support humanitarian action, stressing efficient use of resources, early-warning, timely response and community engagement.

“We need to work as efficiently as possible. We don't have enough resources, but what we have, we can do a lot with, as efficiently as possible.”

In his remarks, Lt. Gen. Kavuma commended the KDF and SLFPU personnel for their dedication to restoring peace and security in the Sector.

“We know the challenges we've been facing. We have achieved a lot but there are yet so many to be achieved,” the Force Commander said.

The SRCC called for strict adherence to international humanitarian law and Mission regulations and underscored personnel welfare, including during extended deployments.

Discussions reaffirmed that togetherness is critical for peace, security and stability in Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).--br- src="" alt="African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo