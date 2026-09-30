International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Recognised As Leading Non-Bank Trade Finance And Investment Provider At Global Trade Review (GTR)+ Middle East And Africa (MEA) Leaders In Trade Awards 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group ( ), has been named Leading non-bank trade finance and investment provider, including trade finance funds at the GTR+ MEA Leaders in Trade Awards 2026 ( ).

The recognition was determined by a vote of Global Trade Review (GTR) readers, as the awards moved to a reader-voted format for the first time in 2026. The awards recognise institutions demonstrating leadership and impact across the trade finance landscape in the Middle East and Africa.

The recognition comes as ITFC continues to provide Shariah-compliant trade finance and trade development solutions across Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries. In 2025, the Corporation approved US$9.3 billion across 144 trade finance operations in 25 member countries, supporting trade flows spanning essential commodities, private sector businesses and SMEs.

Since commencing operations in 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$100 billion in financing to OIC member countries. The Corporation works with governments, financial institutions and private sector clients to expand access to trade finance, support essential trade and strengthen regional and intra-OIC trade. Under its 2026 to 2030 strategy, ITFC is expanding its sovereign, private sector and non-sovereign business while integrating development impact into its operations and maintaining financial resilience.

Media opportunities

ITFC spokespeople are available for interviews to discuss:



The significance of the GTR+ MEA Leaders in Trade Award and ITFC's work across OIC member countries

The role of Islamic trade finance in supporting essential trade, including food and energy security

Expanding access to trade finance for SMEs and private sector businesses

How ITFC is mobilising partnerships between governments, financial institutions and the private sector to support trade ITFC's growth priorities under its 2026 to 2030 strategy

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

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About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of people across the world.

Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$100 billion of financing to OIC member countries. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides trade-related capacity-building tools to help them compete in the global market.

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