Eritrea: Tour In Connection With Tourism Day

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A tour in connection with Tourism Day has been organized to historical and strategic sites in the Southern Dankalia sub-zone in the Southern Red Sea Region.

The tour in which Government and PFDJ employees and members of the social service provision institutions took part included Rahaita in which cultural heritage aged hundreds of years are preserved as well as Ras-Dumera Mountain.

The tour also incorporated general knowledge competition as well as cultural programs.

Mr. Ise Ahmed, Director General of Tourism in the region, said that the objective of the tour was to enable the participants to have profound knowledge about the historical and strategic sites of their country through domestic tourism and play their due part in their preservation. He also said the similar tour programs will be organized.

Noting on the role of tourism service provision institutions in the development of the tourism sector, Mr. Biniam Teame, chairman of the Tourism Service Provision Institutions Association, expressed on the significance of the tour programs to that effect.

At the event awards have been presented to winners of the general knowledge competition.

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