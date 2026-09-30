Uganda: Social Assistance Grants For Empowerment (SAGE) Expansion Stalls Over Shs252 Billion Funding Gap

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Government has delayed plans to extend the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) to older persons aged 65, due to a funding gap of Shs252 billion.

This was revealed by the Minister of State for Gender (Older Persons), Hon. Jaqueline Mbabazi during the plenary sitting, chaired by Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

Mbabazi who was presenting a statement on the Commemoration of International Day of Older Person, said that although Cabinet approved the lowering of SAGE eligibility from 80 to 65 years, the requisite funding has not been provided for in the 2026/2027 national budget.

“Cabinet approved the progressive reduction of the programme's eligibility age from 80 to 65 years to enable older persons to receive regular cash transfers. However, the expansion cannot take effect without the required funding. This has delayed implementation of the approved expansion,” said Mbabazi.

Under SAGE, government provides eligible older persons with a monthly cash grant of Shs25,000 per person, intended to support dignified living and improve their income security.

Mbabazi stated that government has disbursed Shs971.98 billion to a cumulative 515,405 older persons since the programme began, and that during the 2025/2026 financial year, Shs99.64 billion was paid to 318,649 beneficiaries.

The minister also identified an additional Shs5 billion that Cabinet approved for groups under the Special Enterprise Grant for Older Persons (SEGOP), saying it was also not included in the 2026/2027 budget. Under SEGOP funds are provided to support groups of older persons to undertake livelihood projects.

Mbabazi said the unfunded SAGE expansion and additional enterprise grants remain government priorities, with an inter-ministerial committee that has been established to comprehensively consider the welfare of older persons.

“This includes the proposed medical insurance scheme for SAGE beneficiaries and implementation of the increase in the monthly grant from Shs25,000 to Shs35,000,” said Mbabazi.

As the world moves to celebrate the International Day for Elder Person on 01 October 2026, Mbabazi implored Parliament to continue pushing for improved elderly welfare, noting that they constitute five percent of the country's population.

She also expressed concern that the growing elderly population calls for increased social protection, specialised healthcare, rehabilitation, long-term care and community-based support. She highlighted the key challenges they face, including land grabbing, financial exploitation, physical violence, neglect, property dispossession and abandonment.

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