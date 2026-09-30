Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Military And Military-Technical Cooperation (PHOTO)
This was stated in a report by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
According to the report, on September 30, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov.
The sides discussed the role of military and military-technical cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
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