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Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Military And Military-Technical Cooperation (PHOTO)


2026-09-30 03:02:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Meetings are being held as part of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition“ADEX-2026”, organized at the Baku Expo Center, to discuss issues related to the development of Azerbaijan's military-technical cooperation with other countries.

This was stated in a report by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, on September 30, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov.

The sides discussed the role of military and military-technical cooperation in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.





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Trend News Agency

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